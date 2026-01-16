LSU Football Building Momentum To Elevate No. 1 Transfer Portal Class To New Heights

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are cruising in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program currently holding the No. 1 class in America by a wide margin after stacking multiple high-profile additions.

The new-look coaching staff in Baton Rouge has quickly made a statement across the two-week window of the portal with LSU adding over 30 players via the free agent market as expectations rise.

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. …

"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

Courtesy of Tyree Holloway's Instagram.

But there remains work to be done in the Transfer Portal with the program picking up steam for multiple prized targets. Which transfers could commit to the program next?

The Priority Targets: Portal Edition

No. 1: OL Devin Harper - Ole Miss Rebels

The Louisiana native signed with the Rebels as a Top-10 interior offensive lineman in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle after flipping his commitment away from the LSU Tigers at the time.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Shreveport (La.) product emerged as one of the most prized prospects in America where he came in as a Top-150 prospect in his cycle - emerging as one of the Rebels' top signees.

Now, after one year in the Magnolia State, Harper has made his move where he will depart the program and hit the free agent market despite Ole Miss Football recently revealing he would "stay home" in 2026.

Sources have indicated to LSU Tigers On SI that Kiffin and Co. are prioritizing Harper and LSU will likely emerge as the team to beat in his Transfer Portal process as his recruitment picks up.

Courtesy of Devin Harper's Instagram.

No. 2: OL Sean Thompkins - Baylor Bears

Thompkins verbally committed to the North Carolina Tar Heels after a stint with Baylor, but is yet to sign paperwork with the Tar Heels - leaving the door open for the LSU coaching staff.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder is coming off of a 2025 season where he appeared in 10 games as a redshirt sophomore for the Bears - logging 460 snaps as an offensive tackle.

It's no secret the LSU Tigers are in need of more bodies in the trenches, and with the talented Big 12 offensive lineman on the board after not signing with UNC just yet, LSU is in pursuit.

LSU hosted Thompkins on a visit to Baton Rouge on Thursday with the Tigers picking up steam here.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears offensive lineman Sean Thompkins (65) against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

No. 3: S Faheem Delane - Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Faheem Delane remains a coveted defensive back in the NCAA Transfer Portal with a myriad of programs entering his recruitment after hitting the free agent market.

Delane checks in as a Top-10 safety in the portal with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers eyeing the elite prospect after entering the market after one season with Ryan Day's Buckeyes.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pounder signed with Ohio State out of high school as the No. 8 ranked safety in the 2025 Recruiting Class where he ultimately redshirted across his lone season with the program after appearing in less than a handful of games.

Now, the younger brother of former LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane, a projected first-round 2026 NFL Draft selection, is a free agent with schools in pursuit.

That includes Lane Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals with LSU hosting Delane on a visit to Baton Rouge on Thursday. Now, the program is looking to seal the deal.

More LSU News:

LSU Football's Transfer Portal Class Skyrockets To The Top After Sam Leavitt Decision

LSU Football's Transfer Portal Departures Quickly Finding New Schools Amid Rebuild

LSU Football Officially Signs No. 1 Transfer Quarterback Sam Leavitt to Portal Class

Join the Community: