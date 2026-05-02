Historic College Football Program Ranked No. 1 in SEC QB Room Rankings

On3's J.D. PicKell used his latest The Hard Count podcast episode to rank the top five quarterback rooms in the SEC, and his No. 1 pick is going to raise some eyebrows.

PicKell was clear from the jump that this exercise is about evaluating full rooms, not just starters. His criteria centered on a simple but firm standard: he needs to have actually seen you play.

With that framework in place, his final order came out as LSU at one, Ole Miss at two, Texas at three, Georgia at four, and Alabama at five.

Why LSU tops the SEC QB room rankings

PicKell called LSU's room the most bulletproof in the conference, and the case starts with Sam Leavitt. The Arizona State transfer is recovering from a Lisfranc foot injury but brings a track record that includes a Big 12 title, a College Football Playoff appearance, and a memorable performance against a draft-heavy Texas squad in the 2024 postseason.

PicKell's words on him: "You put the ball down, Sam Leavitt is going to make something happen."

Louisiana State Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin has a fully stocked QB room according to On3 college football analyst J.D. PicKell. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Behind Leavitt sits USC transfer Husan Longstreet, a former five-star recruit who earned the trust of both Lincoln Riley and Lane Kiffin. Third on the depth chart is Landen Clark, who racked up nearly 30 total touchdowns at Elon in 2025.

PicKell noted that Kiffin's ability to develop Trinidad Chambliss at Division II Ferris State suggests Clark's lower-level pedigree shouldn't be dismissed. The depth and the verified game experience at every level of this room are what separates LSU from everyone else.

Breaking down spots two through five

Ole Miss lands at number two on the strength of Trinidad Chambliss, who PicKell called arguably the best returning quarterback in the sport after carrying the Rebels to the CFP semifinals. Backup Deuce Knight adds a five-star pedigree with real college snaps, including a dominant showing against Mercer.

Texas checks in at three with Arch Manning headlining, but PicKell acknowledged genuine uncertainty behind him. Five-star true freshman Dia Bell and four-star K.J. Lacey represent upside without a body of work to evaluate.

Georgia earns the four spot for pure depth. Gunner Stockton leads a room that also includes four-star prospects Ryan Puglisi and Ryan Montgomery, plus early enrollee Hezekiah Millender, who flashed enough this spring to be in the QB2 conversation by fall.

Alabama rounds out the list at five. Keelon Russell and Austin Mack are talented, but between them, they have zero FBS starts. PicKell acknowledged that it could change fast under Kalen DeBoer and Ryan Grubb.

In my college football's best returning quarterback rankings for 2026, Stockton is listed as an honorable mention. Chambliss is at six, Leavitt at five and Manning at two. No Alabama quarterbacks made the list.