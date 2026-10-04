5 Immediate Takeaways From LSU's Dominant Win Over McNeese State

The LSU Tigers caught the injury bug over the first four games of the season, but at home for the final non-conference game of the season, it looked like the perfect opportunity to stay in the win column.

The Tigers didn't need theatrics in this one as they dominated the McNeese State Cowboys, continuing to trend up on offense after the first-half struggle in the loss to the Ole Miss Rebels two weeks ago.

Here are the five main takeaways from the 63-14 win over the Cowboys.

Leavitt is a Pocket Passer

LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) during warm-ups before the game against McNeese Cowboys at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The status of Leavitt was questionable heading into the matchup, as there was no availability report since it was a non-conference matchup. Despite that, he played, showing the same toughness he displayed in the win over the Texas A&M Aggies last weekend.

In the same fashion, he didn't use his legs, remaining a true pocket passer, and once again showed that might be where he thrives. He finished 18 of 23 with 176 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception while completing 78 percent of his passes.

His mobility makes him a lethal quarterback, but his arm has continued to be the bright spot over the past few weeks.

Winston Watkins Drops

Winston Watkins Jr 6, The LSU Tigers take on the McNeese Cowboys. October 3, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Perhaps an overreaction to be concerned about the drops, especially in a game that the Tigers dominate, but the drops were visible. Watkins, who has been one of the more consistent receivers this season, had two crucial drops on what would have been touchdowns.

Because of the depth of the receiver room, other targets stepped up, which made it appear as a non-factor, but Leavitt and Watkins could have had insane stat lines if they were able to connect on those.

Disciplined Game

Entering the contest, the Tigers ranked 73rd in penalties per game, averaging seven of them. Last week in the dominant win over the Aggies, the Tigers finished with five, executing the game with near perfection, minus a few hiccups.

In the win over the Cowboys, the Tigers had zero interceptions heading into the fourth quarter, when most of the backups checked in. For starters, that's a significant win, and playing clean football is the difference in close games.

Hot Start

For the first time this season, five games into the year, the Tigers scored on their first drive of the game. This time, it was Dilin Jones running it in from the one-yard line. While the offense hasn't been a cause for concern, it was confident to see them finding success.

As they dive deeper into SEC play, that will continue to be a point of emphasis for the offense to take advantage of to find a way into the postseason.

Harlem Berry is Giving the Tigers Options

The Tigers need a lethal rushing attack, a consistent theme head coach Lane Kiffin has preached throughout his offenses. Jones is the clear No. 1 in the backfield, but behind him, it is a jumbled mess that is still being sorted out.

Harlem Berry, however, had his best game of the season easily, finishing with over 100 rushing yards and a touchdown. His previous best came last weekend in the win over the Aggies, and he continues to make a push to be the clear No. 2 option in the backfield.

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