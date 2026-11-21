The LSU Tigers are visiting the No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday at Neyland Stadium with nothing to play for except a bowl game and overall pride.

No one expected Lane Kiffin's first year in Baton Rouge to turn out this way, but the Tigers have a 6-4 record with two games left in the regular season following last week's heartbreaking loss to the Texas Longhorns.

LSU still possess a talented roster with future NFL draft picks across the board. But given how much the Tigers have underachieved this season, the College GameDay crew has zero confidence in LSU's ability to come away with a win over Tennessee on Saturday afternoon.

Desmond Howard

Desmond Howard laughs as fans chant a profane chant relating to Lane Kiffin during ESPN's College GameDay show held outside of Ayres Hall on the University of Tennessee campus in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pick: Tennessee

Howard thinks that the Volunteers will continue to lean on the ground game with running back DeSean Bishop in order to take down LSU.

"DeSean Bishop and that running game for Tennessee, they'll beat LSU," Howard said.

Simple enough.

Nick Saban

Pick: Tennessee

Saban knows firsthand how tough Neyland Stadium is. Combine the road environment with a Tennessee team that has its sights set on the College Football Playoff, he doesn't feel good about LSU's chances.

"Tennessee is really a tough place to play, and I think they've got a lot to play for. I think Josh Heupel's done a great job this year."

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Pat McAfee

Pat McAfee on the ESPN Monday Night Countdown set at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pick: Tennessee

McAfee is going with the Vols.

"LSU favored by a point and a half, and I think what you're going to see on our graphics is a little bit different because the amount of respect that we have for Heupel and this Tennessee football team. Bishop can run the rock. Their defense gets to the quarterback. That'll affect Sam Leavitt. Give me Tennessee up there at Rocky Top."

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (celebrity guest picker)

Pick: Tennessee

"The Rock" thinks that Tennessee will come away with a win on Rocky Top.

However, he had an interesting story about LSU and Ed Orgeron.

"I'm with Tennessee, but I always got to say, LSU, shout out to Coach O. He was my coach here at Miami. He said, "Dewey, you got great upper body violence, but you're stopping the run like dog s***" So I got LSU in my heart, but in my brain, I got Tennessee."

Kirk Herbstreit

Pick: Tennessee

"I'm going Tennessee at home with this Jim Knowles defense running the ball with Bishop. I think they kill the will of LSU in the second half."

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