The unranked LSU Tigers are set to face the No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers in Neyland Stadium for a Week 12 SEC matchup.

As the Tigers face the third back-to-back SEC opponent this month, with two more games left in the regular season, securing the win for the 6-4 Tigers is kicking important competitors out of the playoff bracket.

LSU isn't just facing a top-ranked team with a tough defense, but also the road game environment, competing with the Neyland noise in Knoxville. Here's how I feel about how the afternoon matchup will go.

The Confidence Meter: Medium

Tigers Quarterback 10 Sam Leavitt, The LSU Tigers take on the Texas Longhorns. November 14 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There's only one thing that lost the game to Texas in Week 11: the final play. With just four seconds left on the clock, running back Raleek Brown ran into the end zone for a last-minute touchdown to put the Longhorns up by one point over the Tigers.

Brown easily secured the late score, with LSU's defense failing to cover the wide-open option. But besides that last play, LSU's defense played a major part in competing with the Texas Longhorns, picking Arch Manning off twice and sacking him four times.

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If LSU's defense were playing the game against the Volunteers, I would have full confidence. Defensive coordinator Blake Baker has created a unit that can matchup to the conference's toughest offenses distrub its passing production successfully.

But just as there are two sides to every story, there are two sides to LSU. The powerhouse is its defense, and its offense is inconsistent, which brings my confidence down.

The offense has played its worst games of the season this month, only scoring one touchdown against Alabama and continuing to turn the ball over to the Longhorns during the final quarter with quarterback Sam Leavitt's four interceptions.

Even if the offense wasn't playing one of those upsetting games against Tennessee, there's still a major part of the unit that's missing: its wide receivers.

As wide receiver Jackson Harris is listed on the injury report as questionable, and wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr. is listed as out, Leavitt has lost one of his main receiving options and could be without his WR1.

While the defense will be able to limit the Volunteers, the unit can't score points. As the already struggling offense takes the field without its main receiving options, running the ball can only go so far on the scoreboard, especially when doing it all game.

There's only so much confidence to have in this 6-4 team heading into a road game environment without all the needed pieces. The defense will bring the competition, but the offense brings my confidence meter down to the middle.

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