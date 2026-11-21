LSU heads to Knoxville on Saturday looking to bounce back from consecutive losses against Alabama and Texas. At 6-4, the Tigers have fallen short of preseason expectations, but they still have an opportunity to make a statement against one of the SEC's top teams.

No. 9 Tennessee enters the matchup at 8-2 with College Football Playoff aspirations still alive. With both teams fighting for different reasons, Saturday's contest could deliver some unexpected results.

Here are three bold predictions for LSU's matchup against Tennessee.

Sam Leavitt throws for 300 yards and 3 touchdowns

Sep 5, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin talks to quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against Clemson Tigers during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tennessee boasts one of the SEC's strongest passing defenses, but that will not stop Sam Leavitt from producing one of his best performances of the season.

Leavitt leads the conference with 279.7 passing yards per game, although his league-high 12 interceptions have created problems for LSU's offense. Three of those came against Texas last weekend, contributing to the Tigers' narrow 22-21 defeat.

Still, Leavitt has shown flashes of the quarterback LSU expected when it landed him through the transfer portal.

Lane Kiffin will need to establish an aggressive passing attack, particularly against a Tennessee defense capable of making opponents uncomfortable.

Expect Leavitt to spread the ball around, take several shots downfield and for the offense to have a huge sense of urgency.

LSU holds DeSean Bishop under 100 rushing yards

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) celebrates scoring a touchdown during a football game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Nov. 7, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop stands alongside the SEC's most productive offensive players this season, entering Saturday with 1,163 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.

Slowing him down will be essential for an LSU defense already dealing with injuries, including the absence of linebacker Whit Weeks and safety Dashawn Spears.

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The Tigers have demonstrated their ability to disrupt opposing offenses, ranked as the #1 Sack leader with 40, (Though Tennessee is #2 with 39). That aggressiveness could become particularly valuable against a Tennessee team dealing with uncertainty surrounding quarterback George MacIntyre's health.

With leading receiver Mike Matthews sidelined, Tennessee could become increasingly dependent on Bishop to sustain drives.

LSU should respond by loading the box and forcing the Volunteers to generate production through the air.

Bishop will still make plays, but LSU's defensive front will prevent him from taking over the game.

Prediction: Bishop finishes with 78 rushing yards and no touchdowns.

LSU hands Tennessee its third loss of the season

Nov 7, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers coach Chris Kiffin's son Christian seen celebrating after LSU Tigers scores a touchdown during the second half against Alabama Crimson Tide at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite LSU's disappointing record, Saturday presents an opportunity to spoil Tennessee's playoff hopes and secure a signature victory in Kiffin's first season.

The Tigers have struggled to finish close games, most recently surrendering a late lead against Texas.

However, LSU has remained competitive against several of the nation's strongest programs, suggesting its record does not fully reflect its potential.

Tennessee enters with considerably more at stake, and that pressure could work against the Volunteers if LSU keeps the contest close.

Expect an aggressive offensive approach from Kiffin, a timely defensive takeaway and a late scoring drive to decide the outcome.

Prediction: LSU defeats Tennessee 27-24 on a game-winning field goal.

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