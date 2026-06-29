5 LSU Senior Players Most Likely to Reach the NFL Next Year

As many Tigers approach their final year of college ball, some already know what's in store for them after their time with LSU. Some still have something to prove.

But LSU is always going to be a school that produces multiple NFL draft picks on a yearly basis. When the draft takes on the nation's capital in April 2027, a few Tigers will hear their name called. And even in the following days, a handful more will receive deals as undrafted free agents.

The Tigers have plenty of talent in Lane Kiffin's first year, and these seniors stand the best chance of taking their talents to the next level.

Ty Benefield, Safety

Ty Benefield stands during a game in the 2024 College Football Playoff against Penn State | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It's rare to see a talent as highly regarded as Benefield has been since he's gotten to Baton Rouge via Boise State in the transfer portal. But Kiffin and his staff see Benefield as an "ultra-elite" talent, and he can easily become a first round pick.

"I think Ty is going to be one of those legends to play here," Kiffin said on the In The Bayou podcast with former LSU safety Tyrann Mathieu. "He's wired right, he's got unbelievable range, great ball skills, and I said you have to get him up here to meet you to just connect it."

Benefield had two interceptions and 107 tackles in 2025, and has played in all but one game in his collegiate career. He brings elite experience and the ability to cover every blade of grass. He's going to be a hot commodity in next year's draft.

Princewill Umanmielen, DE

Princewill Umanmielen leaves the field after a game in the 2025 College Football Playoff against Miami | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Umanmielen comes to LSU after two seasons at Nebraska and most recently one year at Ole Miss under Kiffin. Last year, he recorded 44 tackles and nine sacks.

The edge rusher is going to give the LSU single-season sack record, which sits at 12 from Arden Key's 2016 season, a run for its money. He is a behemoth of a man, standing at 6'4 and weighing in at 244 pounds.

Umanmielen is going to be a key defensive player on every snap for the Tigers, and will disrupt offensive game plans. He has already been on NFL teams' radars and will most likely improve his stock in 2026.

Whit Weeks, LB

Whit Weeks reacts during a 2025 game against Oklahoma | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Weeks almost went to the NFL following the 2025 season, but decided to give it one more go under a new coaching staff. The only thing that could really hurt Weeks' draft stock is injuries. In 2025, he only played in eight games and recorded 31 tackles.

Even if Weeks' talent isn't what brings him into the league, his leadership will. He was named a captain for the 2025 season and will likely receive the No. 18 for LSU this year, given to the standout leader on the team.

He will likely be picked up in the later rounds of the draft, but Weeks has the drive to make himself a strong pro.

Jayce Brown, WR

Jayce Brown runs with the ball in a 2025 game against Oklahoma State | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Brown was a standout at Kansas State for three years before hitting the transfer portal and heading to Baton Rouge. He's averaged 17.1 yards per reception for his career so far, and has scored 13 touchdowns.

The wide receiver room is busy for LSU, but Brown will be a go-to guy for quarterback Sam Leavitt. With his background as one of the top receivers in Kansas State history, he will have the chance to fall in line with LSU's recent history of producing some of the NFL's top receivers.

If Brown continues a strong campaign like he had going in Manhattan, Kan. he can make himself into a day two pick in the draft.

Braelin Moore, C

The LSU offensive line huddles before a 2025 game against Southeastern | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Braelin Moore enters his second year as LSU's center after three years at Virginia Tech. He has started every game of the last three years, offering key experience in top conferences to NFL teams.

He has also started at left guard, but shines at center. He was named the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week after his first game as a Tiger, when LSU beat Clemson 17-10. He will face that same defense to start the 2026 season.

Moore has only allowed four sacks in college, and only one last year. He will be a solid piece for any NFL team to try out.

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