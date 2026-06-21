5 Mississippi State Players LSU Fans Need to Know For 2026 Matchup

LSU fans spent the offseason fixated on Lane Kiffin's roster overhaul, but Kiffin himself compared his group to an expansion team multiple times during spring camp, which means the Tigers will be facing a Mississippi State program with its own roster identity worth knowing before Week 7.

The Bulldogs are well into a transfer-portal-driven rebuild under Jeff Lebby that has reshaped the roster across multiple position groups, and unlike LSU's offense, this isn't a brand-new cast — it's the continuation of a build Lebby has been stacking for multiple seasons.

And at the top of that list of names worth knowing is a cornerback LSU fans should already recognize despite not seeing the Bulldogs for two seasons.

Kamario Taylor, QB

Nov 8, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) runs for a touchdown against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

In every matchup in college football, teams' fans need to know who the opposing quarterback is. The game operates through them.

Kamario Taylor enters 2026 as Mississippi State's full-time starter for the first time after splitting time as a true freshman in 2025. He's the only quarterback on either team who isn't new to his own building and scheme.

Taylor's comfort level in the scheme can lead to him having a breakout year for the Bulldogs.

Kelley Jones, CB

Oct 4, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs cornerback Kelley Jones (1) runs the ball after catching an interception during the second quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Kelly Jones topped the list of players Bulldog fans most wanted to see return for 2026, and he delivered, choosing Mississippi State over the draft or portal.

He's the one proven and returning piece anchoring an otherwise rebuilt secondary. He's also the most likely Bulldog to be matched up on LSU's top receiving threats in its rebuilt receiver room.

Fluff Bothwell, RB

Nov 28, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Fluff Bothwell (24) runs against the Mississippi Rebels in the second half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Fluff Bothwell enters 2026 as an established back for the rushing for 834 yards and 13 touchdowns at South Alabama in 2024 before transferring to Mississippi State, where he closed out his first Bulldog season with 142 carries for 677 yards and six touchdowns.

Bothwell is an athletic specimen, standing at 230 pounds with two years of eligibility left.

He's the clear early-down workhorse for an offense trying to control tempo against a more talented LSU roster.

Marquis Johnson, WR

Sep 6, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Marquis Johnson (2) is unable to make a catch against Kansas Jayhawks defensive back Jalen Todd (26) during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Marquis Johnson arrived in Starville, Mississippi, through the transfer portal from Missouri, where he caught 66 passes for 1,075 yards and six touchdowns over three seasons, including 28 catches for 340 yards and two touchdowns in his final year.

Johnson will be stepping in as the deep threat replacement for departed receiver Brenen Thompson, and the most proven big-play threat in a receiving corps that otherwise turned over heavily from last season.

Zakari Tillman, LB

Nov 23, 2023; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs linebacker Zakari Tillman (16) reacts during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Mississippi State's most stable position is the linebackers.

Zakari Tillman leads that group, as he returns to Mississippi State's linebacker room.

There are other strong linebackers for the Bulldogs that LSU should watch: Derion Gullette, Tyler Lockhart and Jalen Smith.

But Tillman is the signal-caller of a defense that's played together, which matters against an LSU offense that may still be finding its rhythm in the first year of installing a new scheme.

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