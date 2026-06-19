What Lane Kiffin's LSU Offense Could Look Like in Year One

LSU Football will look a lot different in 2026. The Lane Kiffin era is officially underway as he aims to make his mark in Baton Rouge. He recently promised LSU fans that he will deliver a national championship.

Last season, LSU's offense struggled mightily. They averaged 22.85 points per game, third worst in the SEC. The Tigers were the worst rushing offense in the conference, and the air attack rarely showed consistency.

Kiffin quickly addressed those issues. The Tigers brought in 41 commits from the transfer portal, the fourth-highest number of all programs. It ranked as the best haul, per 247Sports.

LSU's Offense Will Look Much Better in 2026

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The offensive overhaul has former Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt at the forefront. Leavitt was the most coveted signal caller in the transfer portal, and he ended up with the Tigers. He had a breakout season in 2024, combining for 3,000 total yards and leading the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff.

Injuries plagued his 2025 year, but he should be ready to go for the start of the year, barring any setbacks. Leavitt's health will be one of the most important factors for this offense.

A Revamped Wide Receiver Room

Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Jayce Brown (1) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

The wide receiver room also got a complete transformation, led by Kansas State wideout Jayce Brown. With the Wildcats, Brown recorded 41 catches for 712 yards and five touchdowns. He's a speedy receiver who should be an exciting downfield threat for Leavitt.

The other four-star transfer receivers include Eugene Wilson III (Florida), Jackson Harris (Hawaii), Tre' Brown III (Old Dominion), and Winston Watkins Jr. (Ole Miss). This unit brings a lot of versatility and could be one of the best componets of the Tigers.

Despite the changes, one familiar face is back in Baton Rouge, and that's tight end Trey'Dez Green. The 6'7" tight end was one of the best offensive players last year, and he's poised for a breakout year in a system that loves to feature the tight end.

The Offensive Line Got a Massive Upgrade at Left Tackle

Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton (77) reacts to a penalty called during the second quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Tigers made a large investment at left tackle, securing a commitment from Colorado left tackle Jordan Seaton. He was the highest-rated offensive lineman in the transfer portal. It's the right move to protect an injury-prone Leavitt.

The running back room will see returners from Caden Durham and Harlem Barry. They combined for nearly 1,000 rushing yards, but they should have more room to operate with an improved offense.

The biggest question that will need to be answered early on is the offense's chemistry. With so many changes, it's safe to assume it'll take time to adjust to everyone's strengths and weaknesses. The potential is limitless, and hopefully, this offense can reach that ceiling in 2026.

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