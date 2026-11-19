The 54 million dollar roster that LSU has fielded this season is by many accounts, a failure of massive proportion.

But two games remain in the regular season 8-2 Tennessee and 4-6 Arkansas. The Tigers have the opportunity to go on the road, where they have struggled all year, and knock a team out of the playoffs, much like Texas did to LSU last weekend.

For LSU, that's easily the most meaningful impact they could have in the remainder of the 2026 season, and here are the 5 players who could make that happen.

Sam Leavitt

Oct 24, 2026; Auburn, Alabama, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leavitt has been productive, but turnovers remain the major concern. After throwing three interceptions against Texas, two of which came in the endzone, one of which was an absolutely horrid decision, he faces a Tennessee defense that thrives on disrupting opposing offenses. His ability to protect the football, handle pressure and finish drives could ultimately determine whether LSU pulls off the upset.

Desean Bishop

Nov 14, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back DeSean Bishop (18) runs the ball during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bishop leads the SEC in rushing and has become a centerpiece of Tennessee's offense. LSU's run defense, however, has allowed just 96 rushing yards per game against Power Four opponents. Whichever side wins this matchup could dictate the game.

If Bishop consistently moves the chains, Tennessee can limit its reliance on an inconsistent passing attack, which could put LSU in a bind on the road. The Tigers' game plan is going to be to force the Volunteers into predictable passing downs and to try to get the ball back to give Leavitt as many opportunities as he needs to score points in the end zone.

Princewill Umanmielen

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Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Louisiana State Tigers defensive end Princewill Umanmielen (1) looks on during the second quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Umanmielen is tied for the SEC lead in sacks and anchors one of the country's most disruptive defensive fronts. Tennessee's passing attack has struggled, and the Volunteers could be relying on a quarterback recovering from injury. Consistent pressure from Umanmielen could force Tennessee into uncomfortable passing situations and help LSU control the tempo.

Umanmielen is the LSU equivalent to Arion Carter if he can disrupt the pass block, get home to the quarterback, and force him out of system that's where his biggest impact will be.

Arion Carter

Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter (7) celebrates a sack during a football game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Nov. 7, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Carter leads Tennessee in tackles and plays a central role in a defense that has dominated recent opponents. His ability to limit LSU's rushing attack while contributing pressure against Leavitt makes him especially important. If Carter and the Volunteers can force LSU into predictable passing situations, Tennessee will have a significant advantage.

The way LSU can counter is, of course, by putting up a good pass block, but if that fails, turn the playbook to the "short quick pass" page and see what can shake out of that. Tennessee is in a similar situation as LSU was last week, except that LSU has nothing more to lose; they're playing with house money and will do whatever it takes to neutralize Carter's impact on the game.

Jackson Harris

Nov 7, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Jackson Harris (4) runs the ball during the second half against Alabama Crimson Tide at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harris has emerged as LSU's most dangerous receiving threat. However, Tennessee allows just 176 passing yards per game against Power Four opponents. If Harris can create separation and generate explosive plays, he could provide the offensive spark LSU desperately needs.

If he doesn't, then Leavitt and LSU will have to call on other pieces of their arsenal to get the passing game going, including Winston Watkins, Zach Grace and Trey'Dez Green.

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