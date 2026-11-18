LSU heads to Knoxville Saturday for a matchup with Tennessee, with an opportunity to put a dent in the Vols' playoff odds. While the Tigers have struggled to turn their season into the one they envisioned, they enter the matchup with one of the most productive defensive units in the country.

So far this season, The Tigers leads the nation with 40 sacks, averaging four per game. If LSU wants to pick itself up off the mat this season, their pass rush will have to get after Tennessee offense.

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel knows what the LSU defense brings to the table. Heupel pointed to its talent, length, explosiveness and power, while also mentioning the different ways the Tigers can disrupt the passing game.

By now, the Vols know what LSU brings defensively. The question is whether their offensive line can keep up with it.

Texas Laid The Blueprint

Sep 26, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Graceson Littleton (29) reacts during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luckily for LSU, the Longhorns laid out a blueprint for how to disrupt Tennessee's offense.

When Texas traveled to Knoxville on Sept. 26, the Longhorns' defense completely overwhelmed Tennessee's offensive line, tallying 10 sacks in a tight 20-17 win. Texas edge Colin Simmons racked up five of those sacks, tying the program’s single-game record.

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon struggled to handle the pressure in his face all day, as he was repeatedly forced out of the pocket, finishing the game with only 145 passing yards while the Vols managed just 221 total yards.

The performance illustrated that Tennessee could be susceptible to a defensive line as high-powered as LSU’s. Tennessee struggled to give its quarterback enough time to operate, and the pressure disrupted the offense's ability to do much at all.

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LSU has the personnel to create similar problems. Senior defensive end Princewill Umanmielen leads the Tigers with 9.5 sacks, while Jordan Ross has added six, and freshman defensive tackle Deuce Geralds is trailing by one with five of his own.

LSU Will Still Have To Work For Its Opportunities

Sep 12, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers defensive tackle Deuce Geralds (99) sacks Louisiana Tech Bulldogs quarterback Blake Baker (5) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texas game is not necessarily a complete reflection of where Tennessee's offensive line stands today.

Texas posted 10 of the 23 sacks Tennessee has allowed this season. Since that game, Tennessee has improved its pass protection, generally giving up only one or two sacks per game.

Still, there figures to be opportunities for LSU to get after the quarterback.

Tennessee's protection will have to account for LSU's edge rushers while also keeping an eye on the big boys in the middle. If the Tigers can force Tennessee into obvious passing situations, they can use different packages to create mismatches up front.

For LSU, success could be as simple as making Tennessee uncomfortable early and often.

The Tigers have already shown they can get to the quarterback all season. This week, they will face an offense that has already shown what can happen when its protection breaks down.

LSU's defense will have to prove it can follow the blueprint laid out for them, but if the Tigers can get consistent pressure, their biggest statistical strength could become their biggest advantage in Knoxville.

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