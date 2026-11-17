Back to back home losses have left a bad taste in anyone wearing purple and gold, and the LSU Tigers get no reprieve this week as LSU travels to yet another former stop along Kiffin's coaching trail.

Kiffin spent just one year with the Volunteers before leaving for his 'dream job' at USC. And when he last returned to Tennessee as the Ole Miss head coach, the Volunteers gave him a welcome he won't soon forget, with golf balls and mustard galore.

Now, the 6-4 Tigers head back to Knoxville to take on an 8-2 and potentially playoff bound Tennessee Volunteer team.

Here's how the Tigers can win.

Take Advantage of a Weak Quarterback Room

Nov 14, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback George MacIntyre (12) looks on after the win over Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The weakest link of this Tennessee team is their passing offense. With two quarterbacks, George MacIntyre and Faizon Brandon both earning time and even both having the starting role through 10 games this season, they have not been able to figure out how to throw the ball.

Tennessee ranks 123rd among FBS schools in passing offense, averaging a measly 171.5 yards per game.

However, the Vols also rank 124th of 138 total FBS teams in passing attempts per game, indicating the blatant awareness of their struggles, meaning that LSU will of course have to be fundementally sound in their run defense, but the Tigers will have to take full advantage when the ball is in the air.

The LSU secondary with DJ Pickett and Ty Benefield at the helm have been great in coverage, with Benefield coming up with two interceptions against Texas.

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If LSU can play structurally sound defense on early downs and put Tennessee into predictable down and distance situations, they can take advantage of a suffocating pass coverage unit and create turnovers and the one thing that that the unit has not done so far: defensive points.

Protect the Football

Nov 7, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) looks to pass the ball during the second half against Alabama Crimson Tide at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sam Leavitt was intercepted three times by the Texas defense and subsequently lead Kiffin and his staff to "play to our defense" as Kiffin described it.

Kiffin admitted that they called a conservative offense late in the game against Texas due to Leavitt's continued mistakes and poor decision making.

Against a Top 10 defensive unit in the Volunteers, it is to be expected at this point that the LSU offense is going to be a shell of its potential, especially knowing what LSU can influence with a win - the end of Tennessee's CFP dreams.

Although, due to Leavitt's total inablity to protect the ball and convert in critical, game-on-the-line situations, it reamins a real possibility that the Tigers put Landen Clark and or Husan Longstreet into the game should Leavitt have another performance like he did against Texas.

Expect to see a lot of designed run, short crossing routes and screen passes, especially early on in the matchup to help ease the tentative quarterback into the game for LSU.

Additionally, there is a chance to see an expoanded role from Harlem Berry and Caden Durham in this game if LSU can get the offense into a groove early, to help shift looks and to keep Dilin Jones fresh.

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