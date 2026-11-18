Lane Kiffin will have yet another homecoming to a former program this season, heading to Knoxville on Saturday to face the Tennessee Volunteers, where he served as head coach for the 2009 season.

Now, his brand-new Baton Rouge program will go head-to-head against the Volunteers, as another UT team will bring a new challenge to Kiffin's team.

After a heartbreaking loss to Texas in Week 11, the Longhorns exposed a major weakness in LSU's offense, one that Tennessee can take into a game-winning advantage and present the hardest challenge the unit has faced so far.

The Situational Excecution

Nov 7, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers running back Dilin Jones (13) runs the ball during the second quarter as Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Red Morgan (6) defends at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Situational execution has been LSU's biggest weakness this season, as two of its losses have come from the last play of the drive, where the Tigers can't hold on and lose the game.

Against Texas, the defense let their guard down and allowed the Longhorns to take the lead in the last seconds of the game. On offense, the execution slipped for a whole quarter, as the Tigers put up no points in the fourth quarter and continued to turn the ball over.

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The offense was more consistent in turning the ball over during the fourth quarter than in seeing any scoring success, with quarterback Sam Leavitt throwing three interceptions.

Tennessee will be able to find this gap to present a major challenge to LSU, as a team that has consistently shut down opponents in the second half this season.

In their past two matchups against SEC competitors Texas A&M and Kentucky, the Volunteers were able to hold the matchups to a no-score second half, keeping the lead and securing the win early in the game.

As Tennessee has shown its ability to hold off an offense's opportunity to compete in situational execution, the Tigers have created a gap in that game-winning execution.

That creates a new challenge for Kiffin's struggling offense, one that the unit has yet to face this season. And with a quarterback who is still rebuilding confidence from the Texas match, LSU has crucial progress to make before Saturday.

As Tennessee closes in on LSU's offense, keeping up with the second-half shutout routine, there's no time for Kiffin to become conservative on offense and lean on defensive production to take over the game.

There's a major hole in LSU's offense with inconsistency. Ahead of the challenging Tennessee match, LSU can either cover it up, or let the Volunteers use it to their advantage.

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