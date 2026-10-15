STARKVILLE — LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt and the Bayou Bengal offense is one of the most explosive in college football. Through the first six games of the season, LSU is averaging 524.8 per game.

Meanwhile, the Bayou Bengals have lit up the scoreboard to the tune of 42 points per game. Containing the Tigers’ offense will be critical to the success of the Bulldogs.

Stopping an explosive offense like LSU’s is a difficult task to accomplish. However, slowing down the LSU offense can be accomplished.

The first goal of the Mississippi State defense will likely be to slow down the LSU rushing attack. LSU running back Dillin Jones has received the bulk of the carries this season. Jones has carried the ball 110 times for 449 yards and five touchdowns this season.

LSU’s offense loves to use the zone read to keep opposing defenses off-balance. The Bulldogs’ defense must be disciplined and not bite on the fakes Leavitt will attempt.

As dangerous as Jones is running the ball, Leavitt is crafty with the football and forces mistakes from the opposing defense. However, the same can be said for Leavitt’s penchant to turn the ball over at inopportune times.

Leavitt has been careless with the football throughout the season. He has thrown for 1,496 yards and 10 touchdowns. The trouble comes with the eight interceptions he has thrown this season. Mississippi State fans should look for the Bulldogs’ defense to disguise coverages and attempt to bait Leavitt into making a mistake with the football.

One final key for the Mississippi State defense is to attempt to disrupt the rhythm that Kiffin likes his offense to execute. LSU has a habit of stringing a number of plays together and working down the field. Disrupting the rushing attack and swarming the ball carrier will help keep the Tigers’ offense from establishing a rhythm.

Last week, the Kentucky Wildcats proved that keeping the Bayou Bengals off schedule works. Kentucky held the LSU offense to 100 yards on the ground. The Wildcats’ defense forced Leavitt to execute throws, and he did, for the most part, make all the throws needed. Leavitt threw for 275 yards and two touchdowns and one interception.

LSU mixes the run with the pass well. The Bayou Bengals have no problem taking advantage of any mistake the defense gives them. Will Arnett and the Mississippi State defense have a tough task ahead of them this weekend. The Bulldogs may not be able to stop the Tigers’ offense, but just slowing them down could prove to work just enough to help give Mississippi State a win.

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