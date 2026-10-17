Mississippi State Suffers Major Blow as Kamario Taylor Expected to Miss LSU Showdown

Mississippi State football is expected to be without its biggest offensive weapon for Saturday's SEC showdown against LSU, as quarterback Kamario Taylor is reportedly set to miss the matchup with a turf toe injury.

According to Pete Nakos and other On3 reporting, sources expect Taylor to be sidelined after he spent the week working toward a potential return.

NEW: Mississippi State QB Kamario Taylor is expected to miss Saturday's game against LSU, @PeteNakos and @Clowfb report.



Parker “Billy” Puckett is in line to start. https://t.co/VugYwbMzzn pic.twitter.com/Ue5V20VGgQ — On3 (@On3) October 16, 2026

The sophomore quarterback has dealt with the injury since the end of Mississippi State's game against Missouri and played through it during the Bulldogs' 56-23 loss to Alabama.

With Taylor expected to miss the game, Mississippi State is preparing to turn to true freshman quarterback Parker “Billy” Puckett against an LSU defense eager to take advantage of the change under center.

The Bulldogs enter the matchup at 4-1 overall, while LSU is 4-2 and looking to rebound after a road loss to Kentucky.

Parker “Billy” Puckett Expected to Start for Mississippi State

Taylor's expected absence creates a significant challenge for Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby and the Bulldogs' offense.

Puckett, a true freshman, is expected to receive his first start if Taylor is unavailable. He entered the game late in Mississippi State's loss to Alabama and completed three of six passes for 26 yards.

Although Puckett has shown some promise in limited action, facing LSU on the road represents a considerable step up in competition. Tigers defensive coordinator Blake Baker will have an opportunity to pressure the young quarterback and force him to make difficult decisions.

Mississippi State's offensive success this season has depended heavily on Taylor's ability to stretch the field with his arm while creating opportunities with his legs. Without that dual-threat presence, the Bulldogs may need to simplify their offense, establish the running game and help Puckett settle into the game.

Protecting the freshman will be especially important against an LSU defense capable of creating pressure and disrupting passing plays.

Kamario Taylor's Injury Is a Major Blow to the Bulldogs

Taylor's absence would be a significant setback for a Mississippi State team that has exceeded expectations during the opening weeks of the season.

The quarterback has thrown for 1,450 yards and rushed for 159 yards through five games, totaling 18 touchdowns. His dynamic play helped put him into the Heisman Trophy conversation and gave the Bulldogs a dangerous offensive identity.

Taylor was visibly dealing with pain during the Alabama game and finished the contest on the sideline wearing a boot on his right foot. Mississippi State's bye week provided additional recovery time, but he remained limited in practice as the LSU matchup approached.

The turf toe injury has now become a major storyline heading into one of the Bulldogs' toughest tests of the season.

Running back Fluff Bothwell is also listed as questionable on the SEC availability report. Bothwell has rushed for 403 yards and three touchdowns on 74 carries, meaning Mississippi State could potentially be without both of its leading backfield weapons.

If Bothwell is also unavailable or limited, the Bulldogs will need other players to step up to keep the offense productive.

LSU Could Look to Exploit Mississippi State's Quarterback Situation

Regardless of who starts at quarterback, LSU's defensive approach will likely center on generating pressure and disrupting Mississippi State's timing.

Taylor has been most dangerous when given time to let routes develop and attack defenses downfield. Pressure can limit those opportunities and increase the likelihood of mistakes.

Against Puckett, LSU could be even more aggressive, testing the freshman's ability to recognize defensive looks and make quick decisions.

For Mississippi State, the challenge will be finding ways to protect its quarterback, sustain drives and prevent LSU from controlling the game.

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