6 Factors That Will Determine LSU's Defensive Ceiling

The LSU Tigers football program is preparing for one of the biggest seasons in recent memory. Not that every season has those expectations, but a new era brings in new optimism.

New head coach Lane Kiffin will lead the Tigers into the 2026 season. After a historic season with the Ole Miss Rebels, Kiffin decided that Baton Rouge would be the best place for him to achieve the ultimate dream of winning a national championship.

With Kiffin's arrival, the Tigers' offense has been the talk of the offseason. But the team will also need a stout defense with so much talent on the offensive side of the ball in the SEC. What is to be expected of the defensive unit in 2026? Here are six factors that will determine the defense's ceiling in 2026.

1. Control The Air

Nov 29, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Louisiana State Tigers cornerback DJ Pickett (3) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the third quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

One of the biggest areas that needs to be fixed in 2026 is the Tigers' passing defense. Last season, the Tigers allowed 204 yards per game through the air. That put the unit in the middle of the pack nationally and won't be good enough for 2026.

Cornerbacks DJ Pickett and PJ Woodland are returning Tigers who need to make their presence known in the secondary this season.

2. Lead From The Middle

Oct 11, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks (40) against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks is the heartbeat of the defensive unit. An ankle injury sidelined Weeks for a lot of the 2025 season.

Fans best believe the senior will be back with everything he has this fall. Weeks is the starting point on the potential of this defense for the upcoming season.

3. Who's Calling The Shots

Nov 23, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers mascot Mike the Tiger against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Defensive coordinator Blake Baker is back for his second season with the program. However, Chris Kiffin is the co-defensive coordinator.

Having a co-coordinator seems like a future issue if the unit isn't up to the standards of Coach Kiffin. Baker will need to prove from game one that this defense is completely different than last season.

4. Stuffing The Run

Sep 27, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers defensive tackle Dominick McKinley (96) attempts to get past Mississippi Rebels offensive lineman Delano Townsend (51) during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Baker's defensive unit in 2025 was also a middle of the pack team when it came to stopping the run.

The Tigers allowed 124 rushing yards per game last season. It's clear these numbers weren't acceptable last season, and they can't be this year either.

5. New Faces

Ole Miss Rebels linebacker TJ Dottery (6) celebrates his tackle against the Miami Hurricanes during their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup at State Farm Stadium on Jan. 8, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tigers brought in a talented transfer portal class for this season. Some of those players will be fixtures on the defense. For instance, former Ole Miss Rebels linebacker TJ Dottery has come to Baton Rouge to join his old coach.

Dottery was massive for the Rebels last season, as he finished the season with 98 total tackles. The Tigers want to revamp this program in every area. Adding talents like Dottery will do just that.

6. Discipline

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin points across the field while talking with Mississippi State athletic director Zac Selmon after a scrum happened between players during a college football game between Mississippi State and Ole Miss at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. The Egg Bowl game marks the 122nd meeting between the two teams. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's the most backbreaking thing any unit can do; getting penalized to extend drives can be a season killer.

Last season, the Tigers ranked fourth in the SEC in allowing opponents to gain first downs on penalties. Playing disciplined football will be the number one priority for this staff.

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