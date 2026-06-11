6 Factors That Will Determine LSU's Defensive Ceiling
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The LSU Tigers football program is preparing for one of the biggest seasons in recent memory. Not that every season has those expectations, but a new era brings in new optimism.
New head coach Lane Kiffin will lead the Tigers into the 2026 season. After a historic season with the Ole Miss Rebels, Kiffin decided that Baton Rouge would be the best place for him to achieve the ultimate dream of winning a national championship.
With Kiffin's arrival, the Tigers' offense has been the talk of the offseason. But the team will also need a stout defense with so much talent on the offensive side of the ball in the SEC. What is to be expected of the defensive unit in 2026? Here are six factors that will determine the defense's ceiling in 2026.
1. Control The Air
One of the biggest areas that needs to be fixed in 2026 is the Tigers' passing defense. Last season, the Tigers allowed 204 yards per game through the air. That put the unit in the middle of the pack nationally and won't be good enough for 2026.
Cornerbacks DJ Pickett and PJ Woodland are returning Tigers who need to make their presence known in the secondary this season.
2. Lead From The Middle
Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks is the heartbeat of the defensive unit. An ankle injury sidelined Weeks for a lot of the 2025 season.
Fans best believe the senior will be back with everything he has this fall. Weeks is the starting point on the potential of this defense for the upcoming season.
3. Who's Calling The Shots
Defensive coordinator Blake Baker is back for his second season with the program. However, Chris Kiffin is the co-defensive coordinator.
Having a co-coordinator seems like a future issue if the unit isn't up to the standards of Coach Kiffin. Baker will need to prove from game one that this defense is completely different than last season.
4. Stuffing The Run
Baker's defensive unit in 2025 was also a middle of the pack team when it came to stopping the run.
The Tigers allowed 124 rushing yards per game last season. It's clear these numbers weren't acceptable last season, and they can't be this year either.
5. New Faces
The Tigers brought in a talented transfer portal class for this season. Some of those players will be fixtures on the defense. For instance, former Ole Miss Rebels linebacker TJ Dottery has come to Baton Rouge to join his old coach.
Dottery was massive for the Rebels last season, as he finished the season with 98 total tackles. The Tigers want to revamp this program in every area. Adding talents like Dottery will do just that.
6. Discipline
It's the most backbreaking thing any unit can do; getting penalized to extend drives can be a season killer.
Last season, the Tigers ranked fourth in the SEC in allowing opponents to gain first downs on penalties. Playing disciplined football will be the number one priority for this staff.
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Tyler Reed graduated from the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Before covering LSU, Tyler spent time covering the NFL and MLB for On SI as well as working with The Big Lead.Follow tylerreed93