Lane Kiffin and LSU Football Enter Pivotal Recruiting Battle With Ole Miss Rebels

Cecilia (La.) four-star athlete Braylon Calais has three programs emerging as frontrunners in his recruitment as he takes a deeper dive into contenders this offseason, according to Rivals.

Calais checks in as the No. 5 rated athlete in America with programs from coast-to-coast fighting for his commitment amid a major stretch in his process.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder has emerged as one of the most dynamic prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle where he put the country on notice after logging 1,059 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns on 163 carries in 2024.

As a sophomore, Calais also tallied 411 receiving yards and four scores as a wideout with his versatility quickly piquing evaluators' interest.

But there are finalists here for Calais with the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Houston Cougars, Miami Hurricanes, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Texas A&M Aggies in the mix.

"Calais is another blue-chipper that’s currently trending toward in-state LSU, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine.," Rivals wrote.

"A versatile two-way playmaker, Calais has official visits locked in with LSU, Ole Miss and Houston. His process looks like one that will carry past the spring."

According to Rivals, the trio of programs - LSU, Ole Miss, and Houston - are separating from the pack in Calais' recruitment process.

4-star ATH Braylon Calais currently has three schools emerging, @samspiegs reports 📈



Official visit dates are already set up…



Read: https://t.co/quVdDJ1U2d pic.twitter.com/unB648bjSR — Rivals (@Rivals) March 25, 2026

Sources have indicated to LSU Tigers On SI that this could become an LSU versus Ole Miss battle with Rebels running backs coach Frank Wilson running point guard here.

Wilson checked in with Calais in January for an in-person visit as the SEC foe looks to emerge as a true contender for the No. 5 rated athlete in America.

“I’m liking what I’m hearing so far with the staff changing and the expectations, but only time can tell,” Calais said about LSU. “Bringing LSU back to what it’s supposed to be on and off the field. I feel like the fit would be a good fit, especially with the offense they run.”

Now, all eyes are on the blue-chipper with contenders emerging as he navigates a critical stretch in his recruitment.

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