$72 Million Coach Predicted to Take LSU Football Head Coaching Job, Bypass SEC Rival
The LSU Tigers coaching search has stolen headlines this month with the program in Baton Rouge eyeing multiple top decision-makers across the country.
Following the move to part ways with Brian Kelly on Oct. 26 amid a 5-3 start to the 2025 season, the LSU gig has become one of the top available jobs in America as the coaching carousel swirls.
But the buzz surrounding the university has increased across the last few weeks with a new president leading the school, freshly appointed athletics director, and more with the reset button being pushed.
Now, with Verge Ausberry spearheading the coaching search as the athletics director at LSU, alongside his committee, all eyes are on the list of candidates the Tigers will pursue.
- Scott Ballard: Chairman of the board
- John Carmouche: Chairman of athletics
- Ben Bordelon: Ex-LSU football player and CEO of Bollinger Shipyards
- E.J. Kleeper: CEO of Our Lady of the Lake
- Verge Ausberry: Athletic Director
LSU President Wade Rousse has also been added to the coaching search committee after being elected last week.
As social media tosses out names left and right, there is one top candidate that has been confirmed for the LSU Tigers: Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin.
Kiffin is the hottest name on the market with the Florida Gators rolling out the red carpet as well in hopes of stealing him out of Oxford - as are the LSU Tigers.
For Kiffin, his focus is on rounding out the 2025 season with Ole Miss as the program navigates a 9-1 start to the year and a College Football Playoff berth within arms reach.
“I don’t know. I’m not that far down the road,” Kiffin said this week of his future. “I said it last week and you guys think I was joking, or it was before South Carolina. Everybody wants to talk about other jobs and everything and I think you are two or three weeks away from coaching for your own job.
"So, you better make sure you’re doing really well where you are. Because as we’ve seen out there, one (loss) might put you out of the top-10. Now two might put you out of the Top 25 and three might get you fired.
"So, I ain’t figured all that out. I’m trying to keep our winning streak, get to 8-0 at home.”
But the predictions are rolling in on where Kiffin could land in 2025. Will he remain at Ole Miss? Could he depart for either LSU or Florida?
PFF's Max Chadwick Weighs in on Kiffin's Future:
"Lane Kiffin is the belle of the ball in this coaching carousel, as his name has been linked to the LSU, Florida and even New York Giants vacancies," Chadwick wrote on Nov. 14. "While it’s certainly possible that he remains at Ole Miss, he did recently give an eye-opening answer at a press conference when describing what makes a coaching job attractive:
“'The size of stadiums, traditions, Heismans and national championships. Then your location to talent.'
"LSU fits that description to a T and is arguably a top-five job in the sport," Chadwick added. "If Kiffin does decide to leave Oxford, this is the most attractive (college) job on the market."
The Kalshi Prediction:
What is Kalshi? Kalshi is a regulated exchange and prediction market where you can trade on the outcome of real-world events - Buy and sell Event Contracts.
Lane Kiffin: 24 percent
Jon Sumrall: 17 percent
Nick Saban: 16 percent
LSU has gained momentum, but the Florida Gators remain a significant threat to get Kiffin out of Oxford with Kalshi having his chances at 52 percent.
As the hottest commodity on the coaching carousel locks in on a decision, all eyes will be on where the current Ole Miss shot-caller signs moving forward.
