Lane Kiffin Earns Major Bonus From LSU Football After Ole Miss Defeats Tulane

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin remains in headlines this month following an unprecedented move to Baton Rouge this fall.

After departing the Ole Miss Rebels amid a College Football Playoff run, the historic decision took America by storm with the coveted shot-caller walking away from his school fighting for a National Championship.

Kiffin expressed a desire to coach into the College Football Playoff, but Ole Miss officials denied his request despite allowing assistant coaches that have signed terms sheets with LSU to do son.

“I was hoping to complete a historic six season run with this year’s team by leading Ole Miss through the playoffs, capitalizing on the team’s incredible success and their commitment to finish strong, and investing everything into a playoff run with guardrails in place to protect the program in any areas of concern," Kiffin said on Nov. 30.

“My request to do so was denied by Keith Carter despite the team also asking him to allow me to keep coaching them so they could better maintain their high level of performance. Unfortunately, that means Friday’s Egg Bowl was my last game coaching the Rebels.”

But LSU is making sure to compensate Kiffin for his efforts in constructing the Ole Miss Rebels roster and punching a ticket to the College Football Playoff.

Despite Kiffin no longer being with the program, he still benefited financially from the Rebels' playoff victory over the Tulane Green Wave on Saturday.

As part of the agreement with LSU where Kiffin left Ole Miss before its College Football Playoff run, LSU agreed to pay his playoff bonuses if the Rebels kept advancing.

That means that Kiffin earned $250,000 from LSU on Saturday thanks to the Rebels. If Ole Miss wins the national title, Kiffin could earn up to $1 million, according to multiple reports.

It's an unprecedented time across college football with the calendar forcing coaches and programs to navigate accordingly.

Now, with Kiffin in Baton Rouge, all eyes are on what's next for the LSU Tigers' shot-caller with the NCAA Transfer Portal preparing to set the tone in his roster reconstruction.

