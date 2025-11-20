$72 Million College Football Coach Emerges As Favorite To Become Next LSU Head Coach

LSU Country

The LSU Tigers remain in headlines this fall, coaching search in full swing with a new favorite emerging.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly and Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin shake hands after a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. Ole Miss defeated LSU 24-19.
LSU head coach Brian Kelly and Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin shake hands after a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. Ole Miss defeated LSU 24-19. / Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The LSU Tigers have stolen headlines this week as the coaching search in Baton Rouge heats up with multiple premier coaches on the board.

After parting ways with head coach Brian Kelly in late October, the LSU gig surged to the top as one of the most coveted job openings in college football with potential candidates being thrown in the mix left and right.

But the LSU coaching search committee, spearheaded by athletics director Verge Ausberry, has identified Ole Miss decision-maker Lane Kiffin as the No. 1 target on the board.

"We're going to hire the best football coach there is," Ausberry said this month. "That's our job. We are not going to let this program fail. LSU has to be in the playoffs every year in football. There's 12 teams that make it.

"It's going to expand here. We have to be one of those teams at LSU. No substitute."

Now, the most popular name on the market is Kiffin with the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators in pursuit of the Ole Miss head coach.

But Kiffin as Kiffin and his No. 5 ranked Rebels squad inch closer towards a College Football Playoff berth, he's remained mum on ths subject.

“I’ve said it before, if programs want your coach, that should be looked at as an amazing thing and a great thing by your fans,” Kiffin said during Wednesday's SEC Teleconference.

“So if programs want your coach because you’re 10-1 or whatever, and have three 10-win seasons in a row, which has never been done before, is that a good thing that other programs want your coach because you’ve experienced success that it’s never had?"

As the clock ticks on a decision to be made, the betting odds remain in favor of Kiffin to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers with the recent update putting him in the No. 1 slot.

Next LSU Head Coach Odds: Bovada Edition

Lane Kiffin +300

Joe Brady +450

Jon Sumrall +700

Nick Saban +700

Jeff Brohm +900

Jon Gruden +900

Alex Golesh +950

Frank Wilson +1000

Joel Klatt's Take: Florida Could Be The Pick

“Now, I don’t know if he can come back to Ole Miss. You can’t lead them on for this long. Now, there’s going to start to be animus. Like, ‘Why aren’t you signing an extension? What’s the problem?’ I think he’s going to Florida – I really do.

"I think he’s going to Florida and I think he’s going to be the next coach of the Gators, and I think that we’re going to have one of the biggest messes in college football history go down before the Playoff when Lane Kiffin steps away from a College Football Playoff team and goes to coach another team.”

