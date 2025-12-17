ACC School Emerging As Potential Destination for LSU Football Transfer QB Target

Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway will depart Gainesville after two seasons with plans of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, he revealed via social media on Monday.

Lagway put pen to paper with Billy Napier and the Gators as the No. 1 dual-threat signal-caller in America out of high school where he immediately became the starter as a true freshman last fall.

Fast forward to his sophomore campaign in 2025 and it was a difficult year for the SEC quarterback after completing 63 percent of his passes while throwing for 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Following a pair of seasons in the Sunshine State, the Texas native is set to enter the Transfer Portal in search of a new home.

“Dear Gator Family, First and foremost, I want to thank God for every blessing he has placed over my life. I am truly grateful for the opportunity to have been part of such an incredible program here at the University of Florida. To my family – your unwavering support means the world to me. I would not be the man or the athlete I am today without your love, guidance, and sacrifice," Lagway wrote via X.

"To my friends and teammates – thank you for the brotherhood, the memories, and the bonds we’ve built over these past two years. I will carry those moments with me for a lifetime.

BREAKING: Florida QB DJ Lagway plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, @PeteNakos reports. https://t.co/pSTTZxUus5 pic.twitter.com/JRQvjcvpoo — On3 (@On3sports) December 15, 2025

"To my coaches, the athletic training staff, and every member of the University of Florida community – thank you for pouring into me, believing in me, and showing me nothing but love and support throughout my time in Gainesville. After much prayer, reflection, and thoughtful consideration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal.”

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers have been labeled as an early school to watch, according to On3 Sports, along with the Baylor Bears and Miami Hurricanes also in the mix.

The Latest Buzz: Lagway Sweepstakes

"Our colleague Pete Nakos reported three schools to keep an eye on for DJ Lagway: LSU, Miami and Baylor," Rivals' Steve Wiltfong said.

"Lagway's father played his college football at Baylor. It's a home-state school. But if you look at DJ Lagway's high school recruitment, he bet on Florida, bet on himself to help turn the Gators around.

"I think this time around he makes a decision based on the situation that's going to put him in the best position to blossom as a player."

"You look at Lane Kiffin and what he was able to do at Ole Miss, developing a transfer in Jaxson Dart to a first-round draft pick out of USC," Wiltfong said. "That is something that would be very exciting for DJ Lagway to look at."

"In Miami, similar track record," Wiltfong said. "You take a guy like Cam Ward, transferred multiple times, finished his career at Miami, plug-and-play, ultimately develops into the number one pick in the NFL Draft.

"Carson Beck, this year coming over from Georgia, tops the ACC in many categories, including quarterback rating. Both of those situations are advantageous to me if you're any transfer quarterback."

But there is another ACC school that is emerging, according to multiple reports: The Louisville Cardinals.

Louisville has been in contact with Florida transfer QB DJ Lagway’s camp, per @PeteNakos



📸: Kade Sowers/WRUF pic.twitter.com/X2PuWqDP8m — Dalton Pence (@dpence_) December 16, 2025

According to multiple reports, Jeff Brohm and the Louisville Cardinals have been in touch with Lagway's camp as he begins the early phases of his Transfer Portal process.

Now, all eyes are on one of the top Transfer Portal quarterbacks as he begins his search for a new school as LSU, Baylor, Miami, and Louisville enter the race, according to multiple reports.

