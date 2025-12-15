LSU Will Be A 'Team to Watch' For Florida Transfer DJ Lagway Amid Lane Kiffin Pursuit

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are preparing to hit the NCAA Transfer Portal with force next month with the window set to open on Jan. 2.

As roster reconstruction continues in Baton Rouge, the two-week window in January will be a critical stretch for Kiffin and the staff with all eyes on how the "Portal King" will operate with a treasure chest full of cash.

"I have zero concern about the interest of players with that, because I know what the interest was of players nationally to come play for us where we were just at, and now when you put that with this stadium and with that logo, I mean, makes me want to get on the phone right now, but the portal is not open," Kiffin said during his introductory press conference.

Now, a major domino has fallen.

Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway has revealed his intentions of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons in Gainesville.

“Dear Gator Family, First and foremost, I want to thank God for every blessing he has placed over my life. I am truly grateful for the opportunity to have been part of such an incredible program here at the University of Florida. To my family – your unwavering support means the world to me. I would not be the man or the athlete I am today without your love, guidance, and sacrifice.

"To my friends and teammates – thank you for the brotherhood, the memories, and the bonds we’ve built over these past two years. I will carry those moments with me for a lifetime.

"To my coaches, the athletic training staff, and every member of the University of Florida community – thank you for pouring into me, believing in me, and showing me nothing but love and support throughout my time in Gainesville. After much prayer, reflection, and thoughtful consideration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal.”

The 6-foot-3, 247-pounder signed with the Gators in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle as the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in America with Billy Napier landing the elite playmaker.

Across Florida's 12 games this in 2025, Lagway completed 63 percent of his passes while throwing for 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. The dual-threat signal-caller dealt with the injury injury bug - dating back to last offseason where he was hampered by shoulder surgery and a sports hernia.

Florida quarterback DJ Lagway (2) leaves the field after beating Florida State 40-21 during an NCAA football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 29, Florida beat Florida State 40-21.2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, after revealing his intentions to test the market, will Kiffin and the LSU Tigers be a team to watch in his process? The short answer: Yes.

According to On3 Sports, the LSU Tigers, Baylor Bears, and Miami Hurricanes are the three early teams to keep tabs on in his transfer process.

Despite a down year in the Sunshine State, Lagway has all the tools necessary to be a franchise signal-caller where Kiffin is more than capable of turning him into a star.

A quarterback guru, LSU's new head coach is fresh off of turning Division II All-American Trinidad Chambliss into an elite signal-caller that finished Top-10 in Heisman Trophy voting.

Now, his focus could shift to Lagway. How aggressive will LSU be? Time will tell, but the Bayou Bengals will definitely pursue the coveted transfer.

