All the Pressure Is on Texas as LSU Looks to Play Spoiler in Baton Rouge

Another SEC showdown will take place in Tiger Stadium this week, as the Texas Longhorns pay a visit to Baton Rouge for the first time since 1953.

As LSU is looking to secure a marquee and hold on to a closing playoff window, the pressure turns towards Texas to be able to keep its No. 6 ranking in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

With the postseason just around the corner, the November matchup will bring higher stakes than either team has faced this season.

The Playoff Competitor

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive end Colton Vasek (92) celebrates after a sack during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As LSU is closing out its regular season at home on Saturday, the team still has two more SEC opponents ahead, traveling to Tennessee and Arkansas.

With the Tigers sitting at a three-loss record, the next matchups aren't just to squeeze their way into the playoff bracket, where they currently sit at No. 21, but also to knock out postseason competitors.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Texas is comfortable in its playoff position, sitting within the top 12 teams to make the bracket and play into December.

But the LSU matchup could easily switch up Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian's third playoff appearance during his time in Austin, as the team missed the 2025 playoffs after finishing the regular season 9-3.

That brings all the pressure to the state neighbor, visiting Lane Kiffin and his Tigers in hopes of keeping the playoff dreams alive.

It's not all about the losses a team endures over the season or the rankings nearing the end of the season when deciding who's in and out of the CFP. The committee takes into account a program's strength of schedule and results against common opponents when evaluating who is playoff-worthy.

While Texas might not have pulled off the Red River Rivalry win over its SEC rival, Oklahoma, this year, the team has still beaten top-ranked programs Ohio State and Ole Miss, heading to Baton Rouge with three straight wins.

The Longhorns have worked for this playoff position, and LSU is the only obstacle standing in their way. The team will finish out the season by facing unranked Arkansas and Texas A&M, making LSU the final regular-season challenge.

As Sarkisian and Kiffin meet on the same field for the first time on opposing sidelines, Kiffin has the chance to kick a tough competitor out of the postseason, making room for his new program he has established at LSU.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.