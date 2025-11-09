AP Poll Top-25 Chaos After Alabama Crimson Tide Take Down LSU, Oregon Ducks Stun Iowa
The LSU Tigers continue navigating a challenging season in Baton Rouge after suffering the program's fourth loss on Saturday night against No. 4 Alabama.
In interim coach Frank Wilson's debut, the Bayou Bengals saw the same struggles where LSU's new decision-maker ultimately replaced Garrett Nussmeier in the second half.
After a slow start to the third quarter - with the LSU Tigers trailing 17-6 - Wilson benched Nussmeier for Mississippi State transfer Michael Van Buren.
“As we discussed as a staff, we knew there could opportunities in the quarterback run game and then at the back end as they tried to bring closure to it, they would make it difficult to just sit in the pocket," Wilson said.
"We wanted to move them around and do some things and we thought he gave us a chance to do those things so that went into the thought of it."
But the move ultimately didn't pay off with Van Buren ending the night going 5-for-11 through the air with 52 yards and a lost fumble.
“I thought he was solid,” Wilson added of Van Buren. “There was some things that were obvious: pushing the pocket, stepping up, delivering passes escaping, extended plays and picking up first downs with his legs.
"I’d like him to have two hands on the ball in the pocket so we don’t get that last one swatted away, but I thought he did a good job.”
Now, the Alabama Crimson Tide earn a critical Southeastern Conference win over the LSU Tigers where they move to 8-1 on the season and 5-0 in SEC play.
Across a chaotic week of college football, this week's updated AP Top-25 Poll is set to see significant shakeup.
From Alabama handling business to the Oregon Ducks stunning the Iowa Hawkeyes with a late field goal, all eyes are on how the new rankings will look.
Week 11 Top-25 Results:
No. 1 Ohio State 34, Purdue 10
No. 2 Indiana 27, Penn State 24
No. 3 Texas A&M 38, No. 22 Missouri 17
No. 4 Alabama 20, LSU 9
No. 5 Georgia 41, Mississippi State 21
No. 6 Ole Miss 49, The Citadel 0
No. 8 Texas Tech 29, No. 7 BYU 7
No. 9 Oregon 18, No. 20 Iowa 16
No. 10 Notre Dame 49, Navy 10
Wake Forest 16, No. 14 Virginia 9
Cal 29, No. 15 Louisville 26 (OT)
No. 16 Vanderbilt 45, Auburn 38
No. 18 Miami (Fla.) 38, Syracuse 10
No. 19 USC 38, Northwestern 17
Wisconsin 13, No. 23 Washington 10
Now, all eyes remain on this week's AP Top-25 Poll with the LSU Tigers set to once again be on the outside looking in after falling to 5-4 on the season.
