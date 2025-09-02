AP Poll Week 2 Reaction: LSU Football a Winner, Alabama Crimson Tide Drop Down
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers were Week 1 winners after knocking off a top-five foe on the road with a victory over No. 4 Clemson.
The Bayou Bengals entered the clash riding a five-game losing streak in season-opening matchups with Garrett Nussmeier and Co. ending the skid and lifting the program to a win.
Against Clemson, Nussmeier completed 28-of-38 passes for 232 yards and a touchdown in leading the Tigers to a comeback road win.
The fifth-year senior signal-caller completed his final 11 passes of the game, including all nine in the fourth quarter as the Tigers rallied from a 10-3 halftime deficit to beat a Top 5-ranked team in a true road game for only the fifth time in program history.
Now, the LSU Tigers have America's attention as a National Championship contender with all eyes on what the Tigers can achieve moving forward.
On Tuesday, the updated AP Top-25 Poll was revealed with LSU cruising up six spots to the No. 3 team in America.
What did the Week 1 AP Top-25 Poll look like? Which programs were the winners? Losers?
The Updated AP Top-25 Poll: Week 2 Edition
No. 1: Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 2: Penn State Nittany Lions
No. 3: LSU Tigers
No. 4: Georgia Bulldogs
No. 5: Miami Hurricanes
No. 6: Oregon Ducks
No. 7: Texas Longhorns
No. 8: Clemson Tigers
No. 9: Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No.10: South Carolina Gamecocks
Ohio State, LSU and Miami Headline the movers in the Top-10 with Brian Kelly's crew moving up six slots to the No. 3 team in America after defeating the Clemson Tigers this past weekend.
The remaining Top-25 [11-25]
No. 11: Illinois Fighting Illini
No. 12: Arizona Stat Sun Devils
No. 13: Florida Gators
No. 14: Florida State Seminoles
No. 15: Michigan Wolverines
No. 16: Iowa State Cyclones
No. 17: SMU Mustanga
No. 18: Oklahoma Sooners
No. 19: Texas A&M Aggies
No. 20: Ole Miss Rebels
No. 21: Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 22: Tennessee Volunteers
No. 23: Indiana Hoosiers
No. 24: Texas Tech Red Radiers
No. 25: Utah Utes
The Winners: LSU Tigers, Miami Hurricanes
The LSU Tigers were the Week 1 winners after both snapping a five-game losing skid in season-opening contests and taking down a top-five team in the nation on the road.
Prior to the AP Poll being released, there were multiple analysts believing the Tigers are the No. 1 team in the nation.
“LSU should be the No. 1 team in the country,” ESPN's Heather Dinich said on ESPN's Get Up. “They went on the road. Ohio State won at home, albeit against a good team, but they (LSU) beat a good team soundly.
"They made them one-dimensional, and they exposed them. They limited them to 31 rushing yards.”
LSU knocked off a Top-5 foe, snapped a critical losing streak and proved to America that the Tigers are fierce contenders in 2025.
The Loser: Alabama Crimson Tide
There's a storm brewing in Tuscaloosa (Ala.) with the Alabama Crimson Tide struggling out the gate for the first time in decades.
In Week 1, Kalen DeBoer's crew fell to Florida State with the loss being heard across college football with Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos making his voice heard.
During the offseason, Castellanos said in an interview that, "Nick Saban can't save [Alabama]" in Week 1.
“People, I don't know if they know, but you go back and watch every first game that I played in, we always start fast,” Castellanos said. “I dreamed of moments like this. I dreamed of playing against Alabama. They don't have Nick Saban to save them. I just don't see them stopping me.
"And then the ACC, I feel like I tore the ACC up by my damn self for the last two years, and now I'm with a squad. I hope people don't think that Florida State is going to be the same team it was last year because we have weapons. People can't just sit back in zone coverage and watch me.”
Now, Alabama falls to No. 21 in the polls and remains in headlines for all the wrong reasons after a season-opening loss to Florida State on the road.
For the LSU Tigers, the program will return to action on Saturday night in Death Valley for the home opener against Louisiana Tech.
