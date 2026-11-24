Sam Leavitt arrived at LSU as one of the most sought-after quarterbacks in the transfer portal. Now, less than a year later, his future in Baton Rouge is in doubt.

LSU's 27-13 loss at No. 9 Tennessee on Saturday was its third straight defeat, dropping the Tigers to 6-5 overall and 3-5 in SEC play. Leavitt threw for 222 yards and a touchdown but was sacked eight times in that game.

But that's not his only tough game, as he threw three interceptions in the 22-21 loss to Texas the week before, two of which came in the redzone. The frustrations from fans come after Leavitt led FBS in interceptions weeks before, cleaned up his game then regressed back to the early-season quarterback he was.

A separation might ultimately benefit both sides. His struggles have raised legitimate questions about whether he is the right fit for coach Lane Kiffin's offense, and Leavitt must weigh whether staying is the best way to rebuild his reputation.

"Whatever the future holds, I'll address it when that time comes," Leavitt said when he was asked about his return after the Texas ame.

A Portal Prize

Nov 21, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Louisiana State quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) makes a throw against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leavitt was the No. 1 overall player in On3's 2026 transfer portal rankings after two seasons starting at Arizona State. Kiffin met him at the Knoxville airport in January, shortly after Leavitt left LSU in between his visits to Tennessee and Miami, a move that sealed LSU a top target.

Kiffin's preseason optimism was considerable, saying he saw "some Jaxson (Dart) in there" in a nod to former Ole Miss quarterback. Leavitt had undergone Lisfranc surgery and missed spring practice, but Kiffin said the recovery had gone well ahead of the opener against Clemson, which he made a full recovery for.

The production has been there in spurts, and that's the story of his game. Leavitt led the SEC with 279.7 passing yards a game and had 19 touchdowns entering the Tennessee game, but his 12 interceptions were also the most in the league.

The losses piled up despite his ability to move the offense down the field, but team struggles in the redzone included him.

The clearest example was when Leavitt threw for roughly 380 yards in the Nov. 7 loss to Alabama, yet the 31-13 defeat dropped LSU to 6-3.

Nightmares in Knoxville

LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) is tackled by Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter (7) college football game between Tennessee and LSU on Nov. 21, 2026, Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Tennessee's eight sacks were the most in a game during Josh Heupel's tenure, and it came against a heavily revamped offensiove line in Baton Rouge. The Volunteers also finished with 13 tackles for loss.

Edwin Spillman's strip-sack of Leavitt was Tennessee's eighth sack of the game, which led to a Tennessee touchdown, whcih came after just three plays.

That miscue from Leavitt, and his offensive line summed up the night LSU had in Knoxville.

Is A Break Up Necessary?

Oct 3, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin reacts to a play against the McNeese Cowboys during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are not many national college football analysts who see Leavitt returning in 2027.

And in Baton Rouge, there's not many fans who publiclly back the Tigers' passser. A lot of talk around LSU is about Leavitt being the wrong fit for Kiffin's offense, and that would certainly explain a lot of the miscues that have held LSU back.

Leavitt has one season of eligibility left after this year and could return to college rather than enter the NFL draft.

If he wants to return, it's likely he'll ask for a raise, with the quarterback market surging this offseason. The then-$5 million mark would land you a high-end quarterback, but that number has grown this offseason to roughly $8 million, if not more once the portal opens.

Leavitt is on a reported $4.5 million deal, and would likely look for around $7 million to return to LSU.

For LSU, a departure would give Kiffin, going into his second season in Baton Rouge, a chance to reshape the position around a quarterback built for his system. It would also let the Tigers to move a little more of its resources to the struggling offensive line.

Leavitt has said he is happy at LSU, and he has not announced a decision.

After the Tennessee loss, he described 2026 as "the most insane year of my entire life."

Leavitt has said he will address his future when the time comes. With how the last three weeks have gone, it looks like LSU will be bowl-bound and a lot of NFL prospects won't suit up. So if Leavitt heads to the pros, that decision may be here sooner rather than later.

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