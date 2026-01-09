Big Ten Wide Receiver With Upside Commits to Lane Kiffin, LSU Football After Visit

Illinois wide receiver Malik Elzy has committed to Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers after taking a visit to Baton Rouge on Thursday, he revealed via social media.

Elzy made the decision to depart the Fighting Illini after three seasons with LSU quickly emerging as the school to watch in his process where he's now verbally pledged to Kiffin and Co.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder logged 16 receptions for 215 yards and two touchdowns across three seasons with Illinois.

Now, he's eyeing a fresh start with the Bayou Bengals where LSU has now signed five wide receivers to the current Transfer Portal haul.

The Recent Signee: Jayce Brown (Kansas State)

Kansas State wide receiver Jayce Brown committed to Kiffin and the LSU Tigers after a multi-day stay in Baton Rouge Thursday.

Brown, the No. 3 rated wideout in the NCAA Transfer Portal, received significant interest in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Georgia Bulldogs, Auburn Tigers, Kentucky Wildcats, and Louisville Cardinals expected to earn visits.

After a trip to Oxford to meet with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels, Brown hopped on a flight and made his way to Baton Rouge to check-in with Kiffin and the LSU staff in the Bayou State.

From there, less than 36 hours after arriving, Brown made his decision where he'll sign with the LSU Tigers and join a talented portal haul at the wide receiver position for the 2026 season.

The 6-foot, 180-pounder out of Florida is coming off of a junior campaign where he logged 712 receiving yards on 41 receptions for five touchdowns.

Lane Kiffin and Co. continue stacking experienced wideouts via the portal.



- Jayce Brown: 115 career catches for 1,972 yards + 13 TDS

- Eugene Wilson: 107 catches for 1,043 yards + 10 TDS

- Jackson Harris: 55 catches for 1,049 yards + 13 TDs#LSU is reloading at wide receiver. pic.twitter.com/3mc8ZDvthj — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 7, 2026

Across three seasons with the Wildcats, Brown compiled nearly 2,000 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns on over 100 catches.

Kiffin and the LSU Tigers have now inked five wide receivers with Elzy becoming the latest to make the move.

Along with Elzy and Brown, the Bayou Bengals have landed Jackson Harris (Hawaii), Tre Brown (Old Dominion), and Eugene Wilson (Florida) to the fast-growing Transfer Portal haul in Baton Rouge.

