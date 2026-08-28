LSU's Most Important Defensive Player Might Not Be Whit Weeks

The LSU Tigers are all over the headlines leading up to the 2026 college football season, and with games set around the corner, the program is looking to remain in the headlines because of newfound success this upcoming season.

While the attention has mainly fallen on new head coach Lane Kiffin and the style of offense he will bring to Baton Rouge, the Tigers are known for having a staunch defense, and with defensive coordinator Blake Baker back for a third season, that's once again in the cards for the program.

With talent all over that side of the ball, the critical piece might not be star linebacker Whit Weeks, but rather, new transfer safety Ty Benefield, who will allow Baker to scheme more blitzes, trusting to not get burned over top.

How Benefield Changes the Defense

Tigers Safety Dashawn Spears 10 sacks Quarterback Taylen Green 10, LSU Tigers take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. November 15, 2025 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tigers have become synonymous with elite secondary play, forming one of the most consistently feared secondaries every single year. While last year seemed to be a dip from their standards, the 2026 season sees the group reform into that of the past, and it all begins with the addition of Benefield.

He's an ultra-active safety, racking up 235 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 16 pass breakups, and five interceptions over just 41 appearances with Boise State. He was an all-conference player who was the star of the defense and has earned early hype regarding his potential NFL Draft status.

Now in Baton Rouge, Benefield will be a critical piece that allows Baker's defenses to do what they do best: cause havoc. While he mans the safety position, he's a final line of defense that will allow the Tigers to send more pressure, forcing errant throws.

Benefield is more than capable of also causing pressure himself, with double-digit tackles for loss under his belt, he can be used to disrupt the timing of the offense, who are prone to seeing him drift upfield.

Perhaps more importantly for Baker and the Tigers, the defense switches between man coverage and zone coverage frequently, while disguising its looks to confuse an offense. Benefield is proficient in both, giving flexibility for either style of coverage called.

There is plenty of star-talent on the Tigers defense ahead of the season, especially in the front seven, but Benefield gives the Tigers flexibility, and perhaps more importantly, security, which should provide freedom for the rest of the group to be a dominant force on the field.

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