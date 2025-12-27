Bryce Underwood Reacts to Michigan Hiring Kyle Whittingham As Coach
There’s a new man in charge in Ann Arbor.
Following a coaching search that lasted just over two weeks, Michigan officially announced Friday night that former Utah coach Kyle Whittingham was hired as the 22nd head football coach in program history.
Topping the list of people curious about Michigan’s next move was Bryce Underwood, the five-star freshman quarterback who led the Wolverines to a 9–3 record and Citrus Bowl appearance in 2025.
"Very excited to figure out what kind of guy he is,” Underwood said of Whittingham to reporters Saturday ahead of No. 18 Michigan’s Dec. 31 matchup against No. 13 Texas (via 247 Sports). “I don't really know too much about him. I'm just excited to figure out what kind of guy he is.”
Whittingham, 66, has shaped Utah into one of the most consistent college football programs in the nation over the last two decades. The Utes finished with double-digit wins eight times and finished with a winning record in all but three of his 22 seasons with the university. Utah went 10–2 in 2025 and punched their ticket to a Las Vegas Bowl matchup against Nebraska.
“I seen his résumé a little earlier today, actually,” Underwood said. “So I'm just excited to ask him a few questions, get to that point, and things like that.”
Bryce Underwood’s future at Michigan
Underwood didn’t quite live up to expectations as a freshman, completing 61.1% of his pass attempts for 2,229 yards with nine touchdowns and six interceptions. His 131.0 passer rating ranked 11th among qualified Big Ten quarterbacks.
Still, though, Underwood’s future in college football looks bright. Whether or not that future is played out at Michigan heavily leans on the Wolverines’ new coach. As of Saturday, Underwood hasn’t made up his mind—although he did say Whittingham’s choice for offensive coordinator as well as the style of his offense will impact the quarterback’s decision. Whittingham is reportedly targeting Utah OC Jason Beck to make the move with him.
"Right now we're about to play this bowl game, so that's the main focus in my head right now," he said. "After Dec. 31st, we'll figure it out."
After Sherrone Moore was fired but before Whittingham was hired, the Detroit Free Press reported that a source knowledgable of Underwood’s pending decision said “it’s not like he’s looking to leave Michigan.”
Underwood and the Wolverines will take the field Dec. 31 against Texas in the Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on New Year’s Eve.