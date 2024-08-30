Brian Kelly Highlights a Pair of Freshmen Ready to Make an Impact for LSU Football
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff reeled in an impressive haul in the 2024 class after finishing with a Top 10 class in the cycle.
Headlined by five-stars Dominick McKinley and Trey'Dez Green, the Tigers brought in impactful freshmen this offseason.
Now, heading into Week 1 against the USC Trojans, there are a pair of youngsters to keep tabs on with an opportunity to make immediate noise for the program.
The Freshmen to Watch: Ahmad Breaux and PJ Woodland
LSU defensive lineman Ahmad Breaux has been a player Kelly has circled as an impactful freshman for weeks. He's been the most "mentally and physically" ready first-year Tiger who's lived in the weight room this offseason.
A player who came in hovering around the 250-pound mark, he's bulked up to 285 pounds after making the move from defensive end to defensive tackle.
He's switched positions, bulked up his body and ultimately made a big enough splash during Fall Camp to earn praise from Kelly.
Along with Breaux, the expectation is that freshman cornerback PJ Woodland will see the field against the USC Trojans. He's earned first and second team reps during his first offseason in Baton Rouge with the chance to get impactful snaps this weekend.
"I think on the offensive side of the ball, there's less likely of that scenario happening. I think defensively you could see a couple of freshmen get on the field. I think Ahmad Breaux is the one guy that could see the most action," Kelly said. "He's the most ready physically and mentally to play for us. PJ Woodland is another freshman who is likely to see some playing time. That doesn't include some who make cameo appearances on special teams. I think at safety Dashawn Spears has a chance to see some action."
LSU is eyeing its first season opening victory since 2019 with Joe Burrow and the National Championship squad at the helm.
In 2024, the Tigers believe they have the pieces to flip the script and break the trend.
"I think you have to keep in mind there are a number of players on this team that have experienced two openers where they weren't successful, including myself. There's a resolve where you wanna be prepared in a way to come out victorious," Kelly said. "Their preparation has been outstanding, they've prepared, now they know they gotta perform.
"I think they're gonna draw on experiences and that's what I mean by battle scars. Battle scars are things you can really pull on that are gonna be helpful for you in allowing you to be your best when your best is needed."
No. 13 LSU will face off against No. 23 USC on Sunday, Sept. 1 at 6:30 p.m. CT from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for a Week 1 showdown.
