#LSU signed the Top 3 DL in Louisiana with the youngsters dialed in for Year 1.



- Dominick McKinley

- Gabriel Reliford

- Ahmad Breaux



For Breaux, he’s tacked on nearly 40 pounds since arriving in Baton Rouge.



Brian Kelly praised his freshman.



“He’s going to play this year.” pic.twitter.com/EQW7gyCd7n