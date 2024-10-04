Brian Kelly: "I Love Being the Head Coach at LSU"
LSU head coach Brian Kelly continues adapting to life in Louisiana with a different culture, but he's proven he can take his foot off the gas at times and be "less serious" when needed.
It's clear Kelly is one of the most passionate, competitive coaches in all of college football. There's a reason why he's been such a successful head coach during his time with the headset on.
But now in Louisiana, he's adapted to the different lifestyle and culture the Bayou State brings while coaching the Tigers.
Over the last few weeks, we've seen both sides of Kelly's personality.
We saw him get in LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier's face after throwing an interception, but also had the chance to see him joke around with the media following a lack of detail in the open date injury report.
“Did you see me with Nussmeier on the sideline? I mean, that didn’t look intense? I think I maintain my intensity, you know, when it’s game time. You know, that’s my office,” Kelly explained. “Like, if I had a camera in your office, I’m sure there’d be times where you, you know, get intense. If you had a camera in your office, there would be intense moments. But no, I just think that there’s a lot of coaching, there’s a lot of teaching going on, and for me, you have to be able to get to a lot of guys, and talk to a lot of guys at different levels.
“Nuss and I have got a great relationship where he responds well if he’s leaned on in some instances. You can’t lean on him like that all the time, but there are times when you need to lean on him.”
Kelly has detailed that LSU is the final stop of his coaching career. It's where he wants to end his time before retirement. The third-year LSU head coach has enjoyed his time in Baton Rouge and looks forward to the experiences to come.
“I love it. It’s comfortable,” Kelly said, regarding coaching at LSU. “I think I don’t have to feel like you can’t joke around a little bit without being taken too seriously. I have to check myself at times, because I think a couple of weeks ago, I was a little bit too sarcastic in the press room. So, I have to check myself, too. But by and large, I enjoy it here.
“I love being the head coach at LSU, and it’s a place that, for me, it feels real comfortable.”
