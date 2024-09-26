Brian Kelly, LSU Football Seeing Recruiting Efforts Pay Off With Elite Freshman Class
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff are seeing their recruiting efforts pay off early with the 2024 class becoming an immediate impact group this season.
Kelly and Co. have received contributions from the youngsters with Caden Durham, Ahmad Breaux and Dashawn Spears, among others, being thrown in the fire early.
The coaching staff has been pleased with the development of the true freshmen as they work through year one in Baton Rouge, but who has stood out most?
The Key Freshman Contributors:
Caden Durham: Running Back
LSU running back Caden Durham shined for the Bayou Bengals in his SEC debut against the South Carolina Gamecocks in Week 3.
The true freshman ended the day with 11 carries for 98 yards with a pair of touchdowns on the day, but the impressive statistic: 8.9 yard per carry.
It's been a struggle for the Tigers this season on the ground. Kaleb Jackson and Josh Williams have struggled to find space and produce for positive gains, but Durham picked up the slack in Week 3.
The youngster pieced together the most productive game this season for LSU when it comes to the run-game and head coach Brian Kelly praised the youngster.
"It's the SEC, you gotta make people miss, you gotta break through tackles. That's the nature of it, and he did a great job," Kelly said after the South Carolina game. "It sets the standard of what we're looking for. I think all of those backs needed to see what we're asking them to do. Caden broke three or four tackles, which is the nature of the SEC. You're gonna have that extra guy coming down and you've gotta make some of these guys miss. He did a great job showing himself today and setting a standard of what we need at that position."
It's no secret the LSU rushing attack has been abysmal this season. There's been zero push on the interior offensive line and it's put the running backs in a challenging position.
But it isn't just an offensive line issue. The tandem of Williams and Jackson has struggled with their vision this season, which made Durham's breakout performance that much more impressive.
Now, after an impressive SEC debut, Durham has the attention of both the coaching staff and players with Josh Williams hyping up his teammate following the game.
"It was really amazing to watch. For him to come into an SEC game as his first real game was amazing for us. He was a big spark plug for the offense, and you could tell the energy on the sideline picked up, too. I commend Caden for everything he has done," Williams told reporters postgame. "He really does everything well. He's fast and has really good control over his movements. He can run through tackles and stay on his feet, too. I think he is a great back and really helped us today."
Durham has an opportunity to take on an expanded role during the 2024 season and proved that in Week 3. With veteran running back John Emery out for the season with a torn ACL, it's opened up more snaps for the youngster.
Ahmad Breaux: Defensive Tackle
LSU defensive tackle Ahmad Breaux has earned significant snaps in his first season with the program. The true freshman burst on the scene as an early-enrollee last spring and immediately turned heads in the defensive tackle room.
Now, with stud Jacobian Guillory out for the season, Breaux has been thrown in the fire with position coach Bo Davis believing in the youngster.
Breaux credits his coach for paving the way to early playing time.
"He has made me a totally different player,". "I really didn't have technique. I didn't know how to use my hands or leverage properly. He really changed my game," Breaux said on Tuesday. "I may be an undersized defensive lineman, but I know how to use my leverage, which can make me appear to weigh 300 pounds. I know I can play like one."
Breaux has emerged as a lethal piece to the 2024 recruiting class as a freshman taking significant snaps this year.
Dashawn Spears: Safety
LSU safety Dashawn Spears has earned a starting role for the Tigers this season as he breaks out as a key piece in the defensive backfield.
The former No. 2 safety in America coming out of high school, the Louisiana native took strides in the right direction during Spring Camp.
Now, as Week 5 inches closer, Spears has asserted himself as a key component to the rotation with the coaching staff praising the true freshman.
"Typically, when I'm out there I don't think I'm a freshman, I’m just out there flying around trying to play," Spears said.
Other Contributing Freshmen:
- PJ Woodland: Cornerback
- Dominick McKinley: Defensive Tackle
- Trey'Dez Green: Tight End
