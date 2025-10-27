Brian Kelly, LSU Football 'Trending Towards Parting Ways' Amid Disaster 2025 Season
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are in serious discussions surrounding the future of the program's decision-maker following a third loss on the season.
After falling to the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday night in Death Valley, the expectation was that staff changes were going to be made on offense with the Tigers losing three out of their last four games.
But fast forward to Sunday and talks intensified surrounding Kelly and his future as the head coach in Baton Rouge, according to multiple reports.
"High-ranking LSU officials, including athletics director Scott Woodward, have held ongoing discussions throughout Sunday about the program's direction," according to CBS Sports.
"While no decision has been finalized and the process was still ongoing as of Sunday night, it is currently trending toward LSU and Kelly parting ways, according to sources.
"Louisiana governor Jeff Landry is involved in the deliberations, sources told CBS Sports. Landry called out the football program after Saturday night's 49-25 loss to Texas A&M, tweeting that LSU needed to 'rethink their actions to raise ticket prices for next year after tonight's showing!'"
The Bayou Bengals entered Week 9 of the 2025 season with a 5-2 record as the program looked to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive against SEC rival Texas A&M.
Following an embarrassing loss to the No. 3 ranked Aggies, LSU fell to 5-3 on the season with Kelly's future in Baton Rouge immediately being put in jeopardy.
Sources told LSU Tigers On SI that Kelly arrived at the Football Operations Facility on Sunday morning with "evaluations to the staff" ongoing, but the tide quickly turned in his direction.
Kelly is 34-14 across four seasons in Baton Rouge with a 19-10 record in Southeastern Conference play. He's won less than 72 percent of his games as the shot-caller of the Tigers.
Now, talks are intensifying surrounding Kelly's status with multiple reports circulating as of Sunday evening.
ESPN's Pete Thamel Weighs In:
"Sources: LSU is in discussions about Brian Kelly’s future, and that includes outreach to Kelly about his potential departure. The situation is in flux. Kelly is owed $54 million in buyout money."
Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger Chimes In:
"LSU administrators and university executives have held and are holding high-level discussions over the future of football coach Brian Kelly, sources tell Yahoo Sports. While there is no immediate resolution, the conversations - which involve the state's governor - are on-going.
"Officials are considering various aspects in the decision on Kelly's future, most notably a ~$53 million buyout of his contract, which is eased because of offset language (it is reduced by future work and would be delivered in installments over several years)."
Following Saturday's loss to the Texas A&M Aggies, Kelly addressed the state of the program with changes needing to be made in Baton Rouge.
“I have to evaluate everything from the top down, and make the decisions that let this team play at a higher level,” Kelly said. “I’ve got to come up with those solutions.
“I’ve been doing this 35 years. It’s my responsibility to get it turned around. If things aren’t going well, the head coach has to be agile, make changes, and figure out how to get the team playing better.”
Now, it's Kelly who appears to be on his way out with buyout negotiations ongoing heading into the LSU Tigers' open date this week.
More LSU News:
Instant Takeaways: LSU Football Suffers Devastating 49-25 Loss to Texas A&M Aggies
No. 1 Wide Receiver in America, Top LSU Football Target Visiting for Texas A&M Clash
Updated AP Top-25 Poll: LSU Football Falls, Oklahoma Sooners Cruise in Rankings
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.