LSU Football: ESPN Announces Start Times For Remaining LSU Football Games
ESPN has released the approximate start times for the remainder of LSU’s 2024 football schedule, the Southeastern Conference announced on Tuesday.
Start times for LSU’s first three games were previously announced. LSU opens the 2024 season against USC in Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 1 at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC, followed by the home-opener on Sept. 7 against Nicholls at 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network+/ESPN+. The Tigers open conference play in week 3 when they travel to face South Carolina at 11 a.m. CT on ABC.
All SEC-controlled games starting with Week 4 (Sept. 21) will have set television windows, with select games tagged as Flex games between the Afternoon and Night windows.
Television start time windows for Weeks 4-14 are defined as follows:
Early: 11 a.m. to Noon CT start
Afternoon: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. CT start
Night: 5 to 7 p.m. CT start
LSU has 3 games listed in the “Night” window
Flex: Games scheduled with either an Afternoon (2:30-3:30 p.m.) or Night (5-7 p.m.) start
LSU has 5 games listed in the “Flex” window
LSU’s games against Ole Miss, Arkansas and Vanderbilt fall under the “Night” window and will kickoff between 5 and 7 p.m. CT.
LSU has five games in the “Flex” window – UCLA, Texas A&M, Alabama, Florida, and Oklahoma – and those games will have a scheduled kickoff between 2:30 and 7 p.m. CT.
For all listed windows (Early, Afternoon, Night, Flex), the exact start time within such window(s) will be confirmed no later than six days prior. Fans and viewers looking for more information on this new era for the SEC and ESPN can visit SECNetwork.com/sec-on-abc-and-espn.
SEC Now: Inside the 2024 Schedule premieres at 1 p.m. CT on Tuesday, June 11 on SEC Network to break down the full SEC schedule. Following The Paul Finebaum Show, the show will re-air at 6 p.m. Host Alyssa Lang and analysts Cole Cubelic and Roman Harper will dive into the full schedule and look ahead to the fall.
The following is a listing of LSU’s weeks 4-12 schedule with time designation and network when applicable.
Graphic Provided by LSU Football:
The following is the LSU football schedule by date, opponent, network, time and location:
Date Opponent Network Time Location
Sept. 21 UCLA TBA 2:30-7 p.m. Tiger Stadium
Sept. 28 South Alabama SEC Network 6:45 p.m. Tiger Stadium
Oct. 5 Open Date
Oct. 12 Ole Miss TBA 5-7 p.m. Tiger Stadium
Oct. 19 Arkansas TBA 5-7 p.m. Fayetteville, Ark.
Oct. 26 Texas A&M TBA 2:30-7 p.m. College Station, Texas
Nov. 2 Open Date
Nov. 9 Alabama TBA 2:30-7 p.m. Tiger Stadium
Nov. 16 Florida TBA 2:30-7 p.m. Gainesville, Fla.
Nov. 23 Vanderbilt TBA 5-7 p.m. Tiger Stadium
Nov. 30 Oklahoma TBA 2:30-7 p.m. Tiger Stadium
