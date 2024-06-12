LSU Football: Pair of Top 10 Quarterbacks in America Visit LSU
The LSU football staff is in the midst of a massive recruiting stretch during the month of June with several visitors rotating in and out of Baton Rouge.
On Tuesday, a key target made his way to Death Valley to check out LSU's campus alongside quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan: Brady Hart.
Hart, a Top 10 quarterback in the 2026 cycle, arrived in Louisiana for a midweek visit, according to his social media, where he's also checked out several other programs.
The prized signal-caller has become a household name with impressive offers from the nation's top programs with his most recent offer coming from Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers.
Now, he's taken a trip to check out LSU, a school that he's high on, according to a source familiar with Hart's recruitment.
Earlier in the year, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish appeared to have the lead in his recruitment, according to the On3 Sports Recruiting Prediction Machine, but the Tigers have slowly begun to make an impact in his recruitment.
Joe Sloan is running point guard in this one, and with a commitment from the No. 1 quarterback in the 2025 cycle already, he's begun carving out a Big Board in the 2026 class with Hart and a trio of others on his radar.
Hart led his high school program to back-to-back state titles as just a sophomore with expectations rising for his third season of prep ball.
A look into his state championship showing:
The Cocoa Tigers have a history of winning state titles, but with Hart under center, their chances remain high going into his final two years of high school ball.
Hart's physical traits are a work in progress as he looks to add more weight, but his pocket presence is what makes him so impressive. A player who will add 25-30 pounds over the next couple of years, the ceiling is sky high.
The Other Expected Visitor: Dia Bell
The nation's No. 2 rated quarterback will be in Baton Rouge for an unofficial visit on Wednesday with the Tigers pushing for the fast-rising signal-caller. Shea Dixon of On3 Sports first reported the news.
The 2026 Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage four-star quarterback received an offer from Joe Sloan and Co. in February as his recruitment takes off.
LSU hosted Bell for a visit last fall after getting the coveted signal-caller on campus for a game day experience.
The son of former NBA player Raja Bell, Dia has also taken trips to programs like Miami, Florida, North Carolina, Ohio State, and Penn State over the last few months.
Now, the expectation is that he will arrive in Louisiana on Wednesday and will compete in LSU's annual Elite Camp on Thursday.
LSU Country will have the latest on Hart and Bell's recruitment following their trips to Baton Rouge.
