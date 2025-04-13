Brian Kelly Provides Status Update on LSU Football Running Back Caden Durham
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers took the field in Death Valley on Saturday for the program's annual spring event in Baton Rouge.
The Bayou Bengals worked through a practice that involved individual drills, live scrimmaging and more with LSU fans in attendance able to get a first look at the 2025 roster.
LSU has utilized a unique blend of returning pieces and newcomers this offseason after both adding via the NCAA Transfer Portal and retaining talent.
But one key returning piece was sidelined for Saturday's event in Tiger Stadium: Running back Caden Durham.
Kelly took the podium following the game to provide an update on Durham's status.
"He had an ankle sprain in practice it's just precautionary," Kelly said. "It doesn't look to be very serious.
"We kept him in a walking boot today but nothing like the previous injury where he had the dislocated toes. So hopefully get him back if not Tuesday but most likely Thursday of next week."
Kelly also provided status updates on a pair of offensive weapons following Saturday's event.
Kelly Details Pair of Injuries: Destyn Hill and Trrey'Dez Green
Destyn Hill: Wide Receiver
"Another ankle with Destyn, and it's too bad because he's had a really good spring. I've been really impressed with him. His strength is just the ability to go up and get the football.
"He's strong, he's physical, he's smart, he's really going to help us, and it was too bad that he couldn't be out there today. But he's got an ankle injury, His is a little bit more of a severe high ankle sprain, and we'll have to see where that takes us, whether we can make the next two practices or not."
Trey'Dez Green: Tight End
"Trey'Dez was fine. He wanted to stay in there, but it brings the attention to the new rule that will be coming and that is: In those kinds of situations, you know, if you go down after the ball is put in play, you're going to be charged a timeout in those situations.
"So we've got to be very careful in those situations. If you're hurt, you better go down before they blow the ball ready for play or you're going to be charged a timeout. So just the thing that we can educate them on in those situations."
More LSU News:
Three LSU Targets to Know: Louisiana Prospects the Tigers "Must" Land
The Buzz: Latest on the No. 1 Safety in America, Five-Star LSU Target
Prized LSU Commitment '100%' Locked in with the Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.