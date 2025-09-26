Brian Kelly Reveals LSU Football Starting EDGE Ruled Out For The 2025 Season
LSU Tigers edge rusher Gabriel Reliford has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2025 season after suffering a torn rotator cuff in Week 4, Brian Kelly announced on Thursday.
The sophomore defensive weapon was set to take on an expanded role this fall after having a breakout offseason for the Bayou Bengals across both Spring Camp and Fall Camp.
“Reliford has a subluxation of his shoulder so he is out this week then we will determine if a surgery is necessary or if he can play with it," Kelly said on Monday.
"We certainly want to respect the fact that in this situation, you want to make sure he’s capable in pass rush and if he can’t compete at the level he needs to then we’ll look at the options in front of us and surgery may be an option.”
Now, roughly 72 hours later, Kelly and Co. have made the decision to go through surgery for Reliford where he will repair a torn rotator cuff in his shoulder.
Kelly has raved about about Reliford and what he could provide the Tigers defensively in 2025.
"We're very pleased with the way that he's accepted the challenge. He hasn't backed down from it. He's seen it as an opportunity to show that he's the best... I think he's handled it with the right mindset, and because of that he's improved," Kelly said.
"He's physical. He brings a physical presence at that position. Now you add Patrick [Payton], [Jack] Pyburn and Jimari Butler; it's a deep group of defensive ends.
"Gabe has stood out because he's accepted the challenge moreso than anything else."
The youngster saw limited action during his true freshman campaign in 2024 after totaling 10 tackles and 0.5 sacks in 13 games played.
Now, Reliford will likely receive a redshirt season in 2025 and gear up for next year in Baton Rouge with all eyes on the Louisiana native.
No. 4 LSU will return to action on Saturday No. 13 Ole Miss with the stage set for a Top-15 clash at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
