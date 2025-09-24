The Early Predictions: LSU Football vs. Ole Miss Rebels in Massive SEC Showdown
No. 4 LSU will square off against Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday at Vaught Hemingway Stadium with both programs eyeing 5-0 starts to the season.
The pair of Top-15 Southeastern Conference foes will enter the Week 5 matchup with unblemished records after opening the year with four consecutive wins.
With the heart of SEC football arriving, Brian Kelly and Co. are preparing for a unique challenge against the Rebels in Oxford.
"We know the opposition each week will certainly test us. But now you lean on your foundational principles," Kelly said on Monday. "You lean on what your process is and how you go to work every day, your habits, the way you prepare.
"And at times you’re going to have to be leaning on guys that haven’t started. This tests your depth within your program; all those things will come into play as we move into the next couple of months."
Now, with game day less than 72 hours away, the predictions are rolling in for which program will come out on top.
A look into what the oddsmakers predict to happen, the ESPN Football Power Index pick and the SP+ prediction.
The Game Information: Week 5 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. LSU Tigers
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 4-0 (1-0 SEC)
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 4-0 (2-0 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 5 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +1.5 (-110)
- Ole Miss: -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- LSU: +100
- Ole Miss: -120
Total
- Over: 54.5 (-112)
- Under 54.5 (-108)
The LSU Tigers will enter Saturday at Vaught Hemingway Stadium as 1.5-point underdogs, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
The ESPN Football Power Index Pick: LSU Falls in Oxford
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will enter Saturday's showdown against the Ole Miss Rebels with a with a 26.7 percent chance of taking home a victory, according to the ESPN Football Power Index.
The ESPN FPI favors the Rebels in this one with Kelly and Co. entering the clash as the underdogs.
The ESPN SP+ Prediction: What The Analytics Say
According to Bill Connelly's SP+ computer model, the LSU Tigers have a 36 percent chance of walking out of Vaught Hemingay Stadium with a victory over the Ole Miss Rebels.
The expert computer model is giving Ole Miss the edge with a final score prediction of 29-23 in the Week 5 matchup with the Rebels predicted to earn the win.
The LSU Tigers remain underdogs in this one with Vegas, the ESPN FPI, ESPN SP+ and more favoring the Rebels at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
No. 4 LSU and No. 13 Ole Miss will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC with all eyes set to be on the Top-15 Southeastern Conference matchup between a pair of unbeaten programs.
