LSU Football Eyeing Flip Targets Committed to Ohio State, Arkansas and Texas A&M
No. 4 LSU remains in headlines this season with the program off to its best start since 2019 after capturing four consectutive wins to open the year.
Brian Kelly and Co. are seeing success on the field with wins over the likes of the Clemson Tigers and Florida Gators, but the program is also making moves off the field as well.
The Bayou Bengals have secured multiple commitments across the last few months, including a pledge from the No. 8 rated quarterback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, as the program takes off on the recruiting scene.
LSU currently holds the No. 11 rated recruiting class in the 2026 cycle with multiple flip targets on the program's radar as the Early Signing Period inches closer in December. Which programs are of the utmost importance?
The Flip Targets: 2026 Cycle Edition
No. 1: RB KJ Edwards [Texas A&M]
Carthage (Tex.) four-star running back KJ Edwards was back in Tiger Stadium on Sept. 13 for the LSU Tigers' Week 3 matchup against Billy Napier and the Florida Gators.
Edwards, the No. 3 rated running back in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, is currently verbally committed to the Texas A&M Aggies, but Kelly and Co. remain in pursuit of the elite prospect.
The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Lone Star State native took official visits to LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, and Colorado over the summer where the Aggies ultimately got over the hump to earn the pledge.
During Edwards' 2024 season, he rushed for 1,789 yards and 23 touchdowns while averaging a whopping 12.6 yards per carry.
The coveted back showcased his dynamic ability as a receiving threat after also adding 30 receptions for 383 yards and 3 touchdowns for his prep squad.
Across Edwards' first three seasons of prep ball, he has amassed more than 4,000 rushing yards and 54 touchdowns while averaging better than 11 yards per attempt, according to Rivals.
No. 2: S Blaine Bradford [Ohio State]
Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic High five-star safety Blaine Bradford has emerged as one of the top prospects in America after dominating the prep scene.
Bradford, the No. 2 rated safety in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, has reeled in offers from a slew of schools with multiple powerhouse programs in pursuit.
The Louisiana native spent the spring visiting several programs including the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Oregon Ducks and Notre Dame Fighting with his attention quickly turning towards one school.
Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes began generating significant buzz in the "Bradford Sweepstakes" with the defending National Champions ultimately landing the verbal commitment during the offseason.
“It has been about consistency with Ohio State,” Bradford told Rivals prior to his commitment. “I have had a lot of good conversations with coach Ryan Day and I can talk about anything with coach G (Matt Guerierri).
Despite a Buckeyes pledge, Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue keeping tabs on the five-star safety right in the program's backyard.
Bradford, a Baton Rouge native, has been surrounded by the Bayou Bengals his entire career with his brother now suiting up in Tiger Stadium this fall as a true freshman.
But Bradford has chosen his own path with a commitment to the Ohio State Buckeyes where the Tigers continue keeping a foot on the gas to get him in on a visit.
No. 3: LB JJ Bush [Arkansas]
Theodore (Ala.) four-star linebacker JJ Bush was back in Baton Rouge on Sept. 13 for LSU Tigers' SEC opener against Billy Napier and the Florida Gators.
Bush, the top-ranked linebacker in Alabama, has remained a priority target for Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals despite a commitment to the Arkansas Razorbacks in July.
According to Rivals, LSU and Mississippi State have kept in touch with the touted linebacker as he evaluates his options prior to the Early Signing Period in December.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder flaunts impressive physical tools ready for the next level with the LSU Tigers making their presence felt in his recruitment.
Bush has remained a top target for LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker at the linebacker position where the program continues keeping a foot on the gas despite a commitment to Arkansas.
Honorable Mention:
- Five-Star OL Immanuel Iheanacho [Oregon Ducks]
No. 4 LSU will return to action on Saturday afternoon for a clash against Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in a Top-15 matchup at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Pushing to Flip Top-10 Quarterback in America Committed to SEC Rival
No. 1 Quarterback in America Set to Visit LSU Football, Alabama, Georgia and Florida
LSU Football Battling to Flip a Five-Star Oregon Ducks Commit, Set to Visit Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.