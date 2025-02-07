Brian Kelly's 'Million Dollar Match' Leads to Historic Amount Raised for LSU Football
LSU head coach Brian Kelly has been vocal about the new landscape of college football and the need to utilize outside resources to build a top recruiting class.
The days of relationships solely winning out for top prospects are long gone with programs needing a financial backing to adequately compensate players.
On National Signing Day in December, Kelly dove into the LSU program's ability to adapt to the new normality of name, image and likeness.
“I would be remiss if I didn’t say that, as I mentioned in my opening remarks, this is a new landscape that we are in in recruiting,” Brian Kelly said at December’s Early National Signing Day press conference. “‘New,’ when I say it’s not just about finding the right fit academically.
“It’s not just about finding the right fit where you can develop holistically and graduate and play for a championship. It’s about [what’s] the most money I can get, and that’s unfortunate. But it’s the world we live in, and you have to be able to adapt, and you have to be able to realign and be prepared.”
Following Kelly's remarks, he "put his money where his mouth is" after promoting the "Million Dollar Match" in Baton Rouge.
“LSU has a long and proud tradition of being one of the elite programs in college football,” Kelly said. “In order to remain among the nation’s elite in this new world of college athletics, we have to be competitive in all areas of our program. I am committed to doing all that we can to win championships at LSU.
“While we are not permitted to financially support our NIL efforts directly, Paqui and I can certainly match this tremendous fanbase’s generosity by investing in the future of LSU Athletics through the Tiger Athletic Foundation.”
Kelly and his wife, Paqui, committed to match the public’s support of Name, Image and Likeness with a gift of up to $1 million to LSU Athletics.
For every dollar of public support to NIL via the Bayou Traditions Football Fund, the Kelly's donated up to $1 million to the Tiger Athletic Foundation’s AD’s Excellence Fund.
On Thursday, the dollar amount raised was revealed to the public with the LSU collective raising $3.2 million across a two-month span.
This is not the first time the Kelly Family has invested in the future of LSU Athletics.
They also committed $1 million in 2022 to support the construction of the new and improved athletic training room and recovery suite within the LSU Football Operations Facility. Those improvements officially opened in August ahead of the 2024 season.
Both $1 million gifts from Kelly family are the largest by a sitting head coach in university history.
Now, we've seen the LSU program dominate the NCAA Transfer Portal with the Tigers reeling in the No. 1 portal class in America along with a Top-10 2025 Signing Class.
