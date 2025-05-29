Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Has Put Together 'Best Roster' Heading Into 2025
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue navigating a critical stretch heading into the 2025 season with all eyes on the program in Baton Rouge.
For Kelly and his staff, it's been an important offseason after assembling a new-look roster heading into the fall.
LSU has signed the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America headlined by Florida State EDGE Patrick Payton, Oklahoma wide receiver Nic Anderson and Houston safety A.J. Haulcy.
Kelly has described the roster put together heading into the 2025 season as the "best" he's had during his time in the Bayou State.
This week, Kelly hit the road to Destin (Fla.) for SEC Spring Meetings where he discussed the team and what the outlook for the fall is.
"What I see every day is not what everybody else does. I see the culture of our team, I see how they're working, I see how they're developing," Kelly said.
"Then putting the roster together, adding NIL to go out and get the top portal class in the country. I see those things happening. There was some rough spots along the way but we knew what the vision was and we feel like we're getting right on the cusp of having a great football team," Kelly said.
It all starts in Week 1 at Clemson in what will likely be a Top-10 matchup to open the 2025 season for Kelly and Co.
In what has been described as one of the biggest games of the "Kelly Era," the Bayou Bengals will look to start the season off on the right foot.
LSU's shot-caller believes the staff has assembled a roster prepared to take on the top programs in America.
"We believe we've put a football team that can go on the road and when you go on the road, you really have to be better defensively and that's really the key here. We're going to be better defensively," Kelly said.
"Blake [Baker] has some weapons now on the defensive side of the ball. When you go into a place like Clemson, you better play really good defense."
All attention will now shift towards summer workouts and conditioning with the program getting physically prepared for the 2025 season.
From there, it'll be Fall Camp in August prior to Week 1 at Clemson on Aug. 30 with all eyes on the LSU Tigers.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.