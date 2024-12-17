Brian Kelly's Thoughts: Breaking Down LSU Football's Latest Transfer Signees
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have quickly become one of the most active programs in the NCAA Transfer Portal with a slew of additions to this point.
Before the portal window opened, Kelly stated that the program would be "very aggressive," and he's certainly proven just that during the first eight days of the window.
LSU is up to seven commitments to this point. On Monday, Kelly met up with reporters to discuss the signees.
Brian Kelly's Thoughts: Meet the Five Signees
TE Bauer Sharp: Oklahoma
"He's a talented player with physicality; especially in the run game. If you watch him closely, some of the things they did with him in the passing game, we've seen from other tight ends," Kelly said of Sharp on Friday after the signing was made official.
"If you really look at his body of work, it's the physicality in the run game. Pulling, blocking tackles, being out on the perimeter. Love his physicality in the run-game. Still, a very good athlete. He came in as a quarterback at Southeast Louisiana. He has the ability to do some really good things for us in the passing game as well.
"I think what really stood out was having that kind of versatility in the running game and the passing game."
CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
"Starter experience. When you put on the film you're not looking at him against a high school player. You're looking at him against SEC competition. We really liked the way he played against SEC caliber players. You're really evaluating differently so more experienced. You can't just take one year guys. You gotta have some who have two and three years of eligibility so you're developing players in the program as well," Kelly said on Monday, via 247Sports.
WR Barion Brown: Kentucky
"Explosiveness, veteran presence, maturity that he brings to the room. We have some young players and I think it's pretty clear, when you're recruiting receivers you're looking at who your quarterback is to. You've got a veteran quarterback, someone who can push the ball down the field. He looked at that, at the success of the receivers at LSU. He's an explosive player and I think it was pretty easy this was going to be a great fit for him," Kelly said on Monday.
EDGE Jimari Butler: Nebraska
"He's got versatility. He's played in the four technique, he's played as a five technique, he's played as a drop. His physicality, look he wore the No. 1 which that jersey is given out to the best practice player in coach Rhule's program. He is No. 10 but he was given No. 1 because of the way he practiced," Kelly said of Butler. "We're bringing in high character guys, guy that practice and set a standard in the way they play and he's going to up that level in that room," Kelly said on Monday.
QB Michael Van Buren: Mississippi State
"When you're looking at your entire roster, you're making an incredible investment across the board. You have to look at each position and if Garrett was to go down, you have to have somebody there," Kelly said on Monday. "But more importantly you have to have competition at every position. Michael is going to compete with Garrett and we wanted to bring Michael in because he's somebody who has started in the SEC.
"Colin will get a chance to compete as well but we wanted healthy competition at every single position and now we get that at quarterback position as well."
LSU also has commitments from Florida's Jack Pyburn and Virginia Tech's Mansoor Delane. Kelly cannot comment on the duo until the paperwork clears.
