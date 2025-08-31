Brian Kelly's Thoughts: Breaking Down What Went Right for LSU Football vs. Clemson
The LSU Tigers are 1-0 for the first time under Brian Kelly with the program capturing a 17-10 Week 1 victory over No. 4 Clemson on Saturday night.
After losing five consecutive season-opening matchups, with three coming under Kelly's watch, the Tigers are now in the win column in Week 1 for the first time since 2019.
LSU rode the arm of Garrett Nussmeier on offense paired with multiple explosive plays from defensive coordinator Blake Baker's unit to come away with a top-five victory.
Following the win on Saturday night, Kelly took the podium to highlight what went right for the Bayou Bengals in their Week 1 victory.
What did LSU's shot-caller say after a 17-10 win at Memorial Stadium?
Brian Kelly's Thoughts: Week 1 Edition
Complementary Football Paves the Way
“We’ve said from day one that we’ve had offenses here the last few years that could move the football,” Kelly said. “We needed to complement it with a defense that could stand the test.
"You go on the road and play a top-five team, you better bring your defense. We knew that we were going to be that defense that needed to step up and step up big.”
Ignore the Outside Chatter, Play Ball
“Those narratives were never anything that we bought into as a program,” Kelly said. “Look, people build up the first game to a level of craziness. I mean, look at the quarterbacks that are under incredible scrutiny.
"So I just think that in this business, you have to stay focused on what your job is, and my job is to bring a football team on the road, play with great confidence and composure and compete their tails off for four quarters.
"That’s my job, not to worry about what other people say. I get it. It’s out there, but they didn’t put me in this position to worry about those things.”
Utilizing Depth to the Tigers' Advantage
“We have the depth and the competitive depth that allows us to compete at a high level,” Kelly said.
