Brian Kelly Thanks LSU Football Following Firing, Open to Settlement Amid Buyout Talk
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers parted ways on Oct. 26 amid the program's 5-3 start to the 2025 season, but talks surrounding his buyout remain ongoing.
In an email acquired by WAFB News, Kelly thanked then LSU Athletics Director Scott Woodward and others for the opportunity to lead the program.
“Despite your decision to let me go today, I am grateful to have had the opportunity to lead this program over the last four years and wish you all the best going forward,” a portion of the email read.
Following Kelly's firing, his contract states that he is owed $54 million, but the current expectation is that the number will be much lower
Kelly addressed the buyout situation in his email: “As we discussed in our meeting, I’m open to your desire to reach a settlement of what’s owed to me under the contract, although of course it would have to make sense financially.”
A look into the full email, as acquired by WAFB News:
"Sending a quick note to confirm that following my termination during our meeting today, I will return all LSU materials in my possession as required by my contract. Let me know if it's better for me to clean out my office, or if you would prefer to pack everything up and send it to me. I assume HR will be in touch regarding any other housekeeping matters out there, but let me know if you need anything else from me in the meantime.
"As we discussed in our meeting, I'm open to your desire to reach a settlement of what's owed to me under the contract, although of course it would have to make sense financially.
"Despite your decision to let me go today, I am grateful to have had the opportunity to lead this program over the last four years and wish you all the best going forward."
LSU remains in headlines this week as the program begins ramping up its efforts in search of a new head coach after hiring a new university president while elevating Verge Ausberry to full-time athletics director.
More LSU News:
Elite LSU Football Commit Reaffirms Pledge Despite Ohio State, Ole Miss Pushing
Five Players LSU Football Must Keep After Brian Kelly's Firing, Including DJ Pickett
ESPN Insider Labels Lane Kiffin 'Top Target' for LSU Football, Florida Gators
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.