Three Observations: LSU Football's Record-Breaking Performance in Peach Bowl the Stuff of Legend

LSU is off to its first national championship appearance since 2011 after a 63-28 win over Oklahoma. It’ll be a battle of the Tigers after Clemson’s thrilling win in the final minutes of the Fiesta Bowl over Ohio State.

Coming in there were many storylines to follow on both sides of the ball, most of which leaned in the Tigers favor Saturday. Here are a few observations from last night’s big win over the Sooners.



Another day of records for Burrow and company

Tight end Thaddeus Moss went over to junior receiver Justin Jefferson midway through the second quarter. There was still six minutes to go in the first half and Jefferson had just capped off a four touchdown half that left Moss perplexed.

"I went over to him after he scored the fourth one and I asked him hey can you spread the wealth around a little," Moss said. "But I'm just so happy for him. I know these last few weeks Ja'Marr had sort of been stealing the limelight but 'Jets' was the man the first half of the season.”

Apparently quarterback Joe Burrow heard the conversation because on the ensuing possession Moss would get his time to shine, scoring from 62 yards out on the second play of the drive, extending the LSU lead to 42-14.

That's just how well it was clicking for the LSU offense Saturday night against the Sooners. Not only did the Tigers respond when Oklahoma scored touchdowns of its own, but the offense would score touchdowns on seven of its eight first half possessions.

Burrow tossed for 493 and eight total touchdowns, both College Football Playoff records while also passing Tommy Hodson for career touchdowns in program history, tossing No. 70 to Terrace Marshall right before the half.

Most importantly, outside of Jefferson's albatross, Burrow spread the ball around as Moss had four catches, Terrace Marshall had six while Ja'Marr Chase and Derrick Dillon each had two.

"We go into every game thinking nobody can stop us. That's the way we think," Burrow said. "We think we need to score every time we touch the ball. If we don't, then we're still kind of chasing that perfect game. It's always something to get better at, and today was a lot of fun, but still room to improve."

Jefferson put up historic numbers of his own, hauling in 14 receptions for 227 yards and four touchdowns on the evening. The catches and yards were both Peach Bowl records while the four touchdowns set a New Year's Six and College Football Playoff record.

“When someone's hot, why not keep going to them," Jefferson said. "So Joe just kept finding me on the field, just making those big plays. Just like Coach said, on the big plays, feel the emotion. So just going out there, doing what I got to do."

Chris Curry steps up to the challenge with Edwards-Helaire hindered

All week long the health status of Clyde Edwards-Helaire was the question and if he wasn't available, which of the three freshmen running backs would step up? While Edwards-Helaire was available, it was on a must-need basis and wasn't needed for much of the night.

Outside of two carries for 14 yards for Edwards-Helaire, the Tigers were able to accumulate 160 yards on the ground. So where did it all come from?

Freshman running back Chris Curry is the clear cut answer as the freshman ran for 89 yards on 16 carries while fellow freshman Tyrion Davis-Price ran for 25 yards on four carries.

Orgeron said coaches came up to him during the week and said that Curry deserved the bulk of the carries due to the productive practices he'd been having.

"Chris has come a long way and he's proved on a daily basis to his teammates and his coaches he's worthy of the game he played tonight," Orgeron said. "I'm excited about him. I'm excited about the other backs too. I'm really proud of Clyde. Clyde was hurt, but he wanted to play for the team. He played in some situations and did a good job."

LSU defense stops high flying Oklahoma offense in its tracks

The Tigers led the country in yards per game heading into the Peach Bowl at 554.4 with the Sooners trailing by just a hair averaging 554.2. It was two of the country's top-5 offenses from a scoring perspective. Yet only one came to play Saturday.

Oklahoma was held to 322 yards of total offense by the LSU defense and scored 28 points, 21 of which came after the Tigers had built a 35-7 first half lead. LSU forced three-and-outs on three of the Sooner's four opening possessions, allowing the offense to take command of the game on the other end.

The Tiger defense did this by applying pressure to quarterback Jalen Hurts, who was sacked twice by outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson and pressured countless times. Hurts rushed for just 57 yards Saturday after rushing for 1,255 yards, second in the Big-12 and 18 touchdowns prior to the Peach Bowl dud.

The senior Sooner quarterback was forced out of the pocket more times than not and had to throw the ball on the run, something he wasn’t able to capitalize on against a much improved LSU secondary.

Hurts completed just 15-of-31 passes for 217 yards and an interception, his worst outing of the season from a numbers perspective. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had a few explosive plays in the first half when the game was still close but was held in check by the secondary as Hurts struggled with his accuracy.

"We had pressure on the quarterback. We felt we could win the one on ones with them," Orgeron said. "We stopped the run game. Coach Aranda had a tremendous game plan. The counter read, I haven't seen anybody stop it. The key was Jalen Hurts not beating us with his feet. We did a great job with that."

"We thought CeeDee Lamb would be hard to cover but we didn't think he would drop back and throw the football on us to beat us. Coach made them one- dimensional. We had a great pass rush. Very proud of Coach Aranda and the whole defensive staff. They worked very hard this week."

LSU is playing its very best on the defensive side of the ball at the most opportune time of the season and will need that to continue with a talented Clemson offense on deck.