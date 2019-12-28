Joe Burrow Breaks All Kinds of Passing Records In First Half vs. Oklahoma

Joe Burrow and the LSU Tigers needed 52 seconds to score on their first possession of Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal vs. Oklahoma. Less than 30 minutes of gameplay later, the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner had finished one of the greatest halves ever played in the history of college football.

He finished the first half completing 21 of his 27 pass attempts for 403 yards and seven touchdowns.

Burrow tied, broke or helped his teammates set a number of college football and bowl game records.

Here is some of the history that Burrow set in the first half against OU.

LSU led 49-14 at halftime.