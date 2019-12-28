Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

LSU junior wide receiver Justin Jefferson set a new College Football Playoff record by catching four touchdowns during the first half of the Peach Bowl on Saturday.

Jefferson wasted no time blowing past that record while teaming up with Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow against Oklahoma. He has also tied the record for the most touchdowns ever caught in any FBS bowl game.

Jefferson has had a big season for the Tigers and entered the Peach Bowl with 88 receptions, 1,207 yards and 14 touchdowns in 13 games. Here's five facts to know about the star wide receiver:

1. Playing at LSU is a family tradition

Jefferson is a third-generation Tiger. His older brother Jordan played quarterback for much of a four-season stretch, from 2008–11, and his other brother Rickey was a safety in 2013–16.

2. Jefferson wasn't a top recruit out of high school

As a member of the 2017 recruiting class, Jefferson was a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 308 receiver in the nation. He didn't even crack the top 50 in the state of Louisiana. His only other offers were from Tulane, Nicholls State and Northwestern.

3. He had some competition among LSU's wide receiver corps

SI's Ross Dellenger took a look at LSU's receiver trio this season and shared how Jefferson stacked up to Ja'Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall when they first arrived. Wrote Dellenger:

"Out of high school in 2018, LSU sophomore wide receivers Chase and Marshall were both nationally ranked in the top 15 at their position and were top-five overall recruits in the state of Louisiana. Jefferson didn't show up to campus until August of his freshman season, having to pass summer school classes to academically qualify at the last second."

4. Now they're best buds

Per Dellenger: "They live in the same apartment complex, eat fried chicken together every Thursday and celebrate on the field with the same touchdown dance. The Griddy is a foot-shuffling move the receivers carry out after each score. The dance is named after its originator, a high school football player in New Orleans nicknamed Griddy. Jefferson began doing the dance first after seeing video of The Griddy, Chase followed suit and now even Marshall does it."

5. Jefferson knows he's having a big night

After he caught his fourth TD pass in the first half, he celebrated by holding up four fingers for the cameras.