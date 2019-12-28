It didn't take long for 2019 Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow to make his impact felt during Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal. It took just 52 seconds for Burrow and the LSU Tigers to score on their first possession of the game. And from there, the points kept coming and the records kept falling.

With 9:17 to go in the second half of No. 1 LSU's Peach Bowl matchup against No. 4 Oklahoma, Burrow set the College Football Playoff record for most passing touchdowns in a playoff game, after completing his fifth TD pass of the game and fourth to receiver Justin Jefferson.

The previous record was four TDs, set by Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Clemson's Deshaun Watson.

At that point in the contest, Burrow completed 17 of his first 23 passes in the game for 291 yards and five scores. Burrow threw his sixth touchdown pass of the half on the Tigers' next series.

With 50 seconds to go in the first half, the Heisman Trophy winner threw his seventh TD pass of the half, an LSU school record. The Tigers entered halftime ahead 49–14 over the Sooners.