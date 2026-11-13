Colin Simmons Will Be a Major Problem for LSU
In this story:
LSU has a problem.
LSU will face Texas edge rusher Colin Simmons Saturday night. Simmon's matchup against LSU's tackles could decide whether the Tigers’ offense finds a rhythm in the most important game of Lane Kiffin’s first season in Baton Rouge.
Despite missing two games with a high ankle sprain and only playing 18 snaps against Missouri last week, Simmons leads the SEC in sacks.
But he was not on the SEC availability report all week and is expected to play.
Seaton and sophomore Weston Davis are LSU's starting tackles who will be tasked with eliminating “one of the premier players at any position in college football," as Kiffin described him.
The Simmons Experience
Simmons is a nightmare to block. He has 10.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss in seven games.
His 22.5 percent pressure rate ranks among the top three nationally, amd he's effective, with Pro Football Focus giving him a 90.5 pass-rush grade through four games, fifth among Power Four edge defenders.
He's had a historic season, leading the SEC in sacks, and also posting a six-sack game against Tennessee.
Pro Football Network ranks him the third overall prospect in the 2027 NFL draft class and first among edge rushers, while draft expert Mel Kiper ranks him fifth.
The Tackles Are in for a Fight
Seaton is a 6-foot-5, 307-pound junior who transferred from Colorado. PFN ranks him sixth overall and first among tackles, while Kiper has him 14th.
PFF graded his 2025 pass blocking on pass sets at 84.8, third nationally. This season he has a 75.1 pass-blocking grade, with one sack and 11 hurries allowed, according to PFF data.
On the other side, Davis started 10 games at right guard last season before the new staff moved him to tackle. His pass-blocking grade is 61.4, with two sacks and 14 hurries allowed.
Davis is listed as probable for this week, and is expected to start should he continue to trend in the right direction.
Protection Choices
Simmons most often taken snaps on the right side of the line, directly opposite Seaton at left tackle. Texas could move him around this week to create a mismatch, which would put Davis in the spotlight.
“Throw quick, throw screens, run the ball well,” Kiffin said when he was asked about handling Texas’ pass rush.
LSU quarterbacks have thrown within five yards of the line on 51 percent of attempts this season.
On extended dropbacks he averaged 6.7 yards, threw an interception and was sacked three times. Keeping extra blockers in to chip Simmons would leave fewer receivers in routes.
LSU ranks 35th in pressure rate allowed, and Texas ranks fifth in pressure rate generated.
LSU needs to expect a lot of plays to come from Simmons this weekend, and it has to gameplan around him to keep the run game efficeient and Leavitt clean.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.
Ross Abboud is a junior at LSU studying mass communication. Before joining LSU Tigers on SI, Abboud was the Deputy Sports Editor at The Reveille, in addition to covering recruiting and gymnastics at TigerBait.com. Outside of sports and writing, Abboud is a member of LSU’s Tiger Band, works at local high school teaching drumlines.Follow Abboud04R