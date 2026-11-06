LSU’s Princewill Umanmielen Joins Elite Company Ahead of Alabama Game

LSU defensive end Princewill Umanmielen was named Wednesday as one of 12 semifinalists for the 2026 Lombardi Award, given to college football’s top lineman or linebacker.

The senior joins a field that includes seven players from the SEC.

Umanmielen recorded his ninth sack of the season in LSU’s 38-17 win over Auburn on Oct. 24, keeping him firmly near the top of the national sack leaderboard.

But LSU will need him to stay dominant as it hosts No. 5 Alabama this weekend. Both teams are 6-2 heading into Saturday’s game.

In Elite Company

Princewell Umanmielen 1, The LSU Tigers take on the McNeese Cowboys. October 3, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Texas edge rusher Colin Simmons and Ole Miss defensive tackle Will Echoles are also among this year’s semifinalists. Georgia and Iowa are the only schools with more than one semifinalist.

Umanmielen has a chance in the next two games to claim his spot as one of the four finalists, who will be announced on Nov. 18, and the winner will be revealed on Dec. 9.

Umanmielen’s 2026 season has been exceptional, looking like one of the best pass rushers in the country. His 12 tackles for loss rank tied for eighth nationally as well. He is second in the SEC in both tackles for loss and sacks.

Following His Coach

Umanmielen transferred from Ole Miss to LSU in January to play for former Rebels coach Lane Kiffin. He earned third-team All-SEC honors last season, when he had nine sacks.

He also spent two seasons at Nebraska before heading to Ole Miss, earning freshman All-America recognition in 2023.

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He led the Tigers in tackles, sacks and tackles for loss in his LSU debut, while also collecting two sacks.

But the dominant win and standout performance weren't enough for Umanmielen. He was vocal about not being satisfied afterward.

“You ain’t never going to play a perfect game, always room to get better,” Umanmielen said.

That hunger is evident in how he plays: physical, quick and max-effort on every play.

The Toughest Test Awaits

Oct 3, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin reacts to a touchdown against the McNeese Cowboys during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said that Umanmielen is someone the Crimson Tide must track throughout the game.

“He’s an excellent football player,” Grubb said.

Alabama's offensive line has had some questions asked of them this season, as injuries have led to a lot of disappointing play. LSU needs to capitalize on that with a young quarterback.

Saturday will be Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell’s first start in Tiger Stadium. In his last road game at Tennessee, he was sacked five times and threw two interceptions.

With Kiffin's 0-5 against Alabama as a head coach, using Umanmielen and LSU's dominant defense, there's a real chance he can earn his first win over the Crimson Tide in his first season at LSU.

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